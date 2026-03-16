Production Logistics Developer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-16
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Production Logistics Developer to support a production engineering function focused on intralogistics. In this role, you will work close to production, operators, and cross-functional stakeholders to improve daily operations, strengthen ways of working, and drive method and process development.
The assignment combines hands-on production support with long-term improvement work in logistics flows, process ownership, documentation, and project delivery.
Job DescriptionSupport daily production and lead logistics engineering activities in the assigned area.
Participate in morning meetings and contribute to cross-functional problem solving.
Support production by describing existing processes and ways of working.
Monitor line disturbances and ensure relevant root cause analysis is carried out.
Follow up on methods and processes to ensure they are applied correctly in production.
Set requirements for logistic systems that support production efficiently.
Develop and maintain engineering dashboards within the area of responsibility.
Coordinate the purchase and installation of relevant tools and equipment.
Drive method-related activities, including line balancing and flow optimization.
Create technical documentation, instructions, and process descriptions for production.
Maintain production layouts in AutoCAD.
Manage and improve existing operational processes together with the team.
Support compliance with standards, regulatory demands, and internal guidelines.
Identify shortcomings in the business and run focused improvement initiatives.
Take responsibility for capacity planning over time within assigned logistic areas and flows.
Take ownership of project tasks and manage delivery, quality, and deviations within the area.
Act as a technical project lead within the area of responsibility when needed.
Plan and prioritize strategic activities within logistic line support.
RequirementsExperience working with production support and logistics engineering activities.
Ability to work cross-functionally in a production environment and contribute to structured problem solving.
Experience developing and maintaining processes, methods, and working procedures.
Ability to create technical documentation, instructions, and process descriptions.
Experience with line balancing, flow optimization, and capacity-related planning.
Ability to define requirements for logistic systems that support production.
Experience maintaining layouts in AutoCAD.
Ability to take ownership of project tasks and coordinate delivery within time, quality, and resource constraints.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7393665-1895043". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9799829