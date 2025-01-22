Production Engineer
2025-01-22
The opportunity
Join Hitachi Energy HVDC and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative solutions and digital technologies help us in achieving a production of the future together with 15 other colleagues in the same team.
How you 'll make an impact
You will be responsible for an area within the production. You, together with the team, will be responsible for development and implementation within this area.
You will also be responsible for the collection and analysis of production data. This is with the aim of continuously developing the production.
You will work on troubleshooting, correcting any issues, and implementing production technical solutions.
Prepare, conduct, and follow up on daily management. Participate and also host meetings with both internal and external stakeholders.
Ongoing maintenance within your area of responsibility also falls under your obligation.
Your background
First and foremost, your personal qualities are vital for success! You have great self-drive skills, never doubt acting and continuously seek knowledge and answers.
You are proficient in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
As minimum you hold a bachelor's degree in any engineering discipline or work experience seen as equivalent. You have experience from technical problem solving and reasoning. However curiosity, personal drive, and technical interest outweigh education!
To succeed in this role, you should have experience in production engineering, production and LEAN principles.
You are an experienced user of IT systems and have a willingness and interest in learning new systems, new ways of working, and also in helping to develop digital tools.
As a person, you are open and curious, willing to share your successes as well as your setbacks with others in your team, without concern for prestige. You believe that collaboration and transparency are key to success. Daring to try and learn from experiences is a natural part of your working style.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Recruiting Manager Anders Wallin, anders.wallin@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Par Lyckbring, par.lyckbring@hitachienergy.com
.
