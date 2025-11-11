Production Controller till Beyond Gravity Linköping
2025-11-11
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your crew
As a proactive Controller you will have one foot in production and the other foot in the project follow-up process. The task is to create and develop production controlling together with the organization. An example is to establish KPIs and create efficiency improvements. The role of the Production Controller also includes project follow-up of both internal and customer projects. Additionally, the role is to create an understanding and acceptance of financial control, financial processes, and their purpose. Review project financial data to ensure accuracy. Interact with and act as a business partner with high integrity.
Your mission
Enable and develop production controlling to create and measure improvements.
Responsible for accurate financial analysis of the project's (e.g cash flow, milestones and project margins) together with contract - and project management.
Communicator and "educator" of business related issues within the contract/project section but also in the production.
Responsible for accuracy in financial systems of e.g project margin, order backlog etc.
Your story
Must's:
Controller experience (1-3 years)
Good knowledge in accounting e.g. income statement, balance sheet, cash flow
Interest in developing controlling function
Experienced user of controlling-instruments (systems such as excel, powerpoint etc)
Ability to question/challenge permanently and identifying weak points/potentials and appropriate recommendation for improvements
Fluent in English and Swedish.
Strong communication skills to explain financials with clarity
Proactive, self-driven, and solution-oriented, with integrity and trust
Strong people skills to build collaboration and act as a business partner
Nice to have's:
Knowledge in SAP
Power Bi
Background from Manufacturing Industry
Why Beyond Gravity
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK/year via the benefits portal Epassi.
