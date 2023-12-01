Product Trainer
2023-12-01
Purpose of the role:
• Together with Product Manager develop and create relevant educations.
• To provide, thru training and education, the internal staff with the right knowledge in Samsung products and their benefits.
• By giving a better understanding and raising awareness about Samsung's products increase sales in stores.
• Motivate and run a good training structure with consistency throughout the year.
• Have knowledge about competition to further enhance Samsung usp 's and how to highlight those in a good way to be competitive.
• Be the voice of Field Trainers into the Nordic training and product organization to provide feedback and input to develop our product trainings.
• Understand the link between Samsung products and company key KPI 's and to be able to adapt the product training matching our targets.
Job scope and key deliverables:
• Together with PM, create training material and plan for roll out execution
• Follow up on education progress and reporting to appropriate stake holder(s)
• Educate Field Force in the specifications, benefits and how to sell Samsung products
• Educate KAM in the specifications, benefits and how to sell Samsung products
• Educate Samsung Support in the specifications and benefits of Samsung products
• Communicate our strongest USP 's on key products
• Store visits together with Field Trainers to understand the floor sales men needs
• Joint educations with Field Trainers to collect feedback on the trainings from floor sales men
• Localize training materials to fit the local market
• Adapt training materials to match our main targets and key KPI 's
• Educate in Samsung history and create Samsung pride
• Prepare and execute on trainings at customer fairs together with the team
Role Tasks:
• Create training material and educations with end user benefits in focus
• Ensure knowledge of Samsung products and its benefits within your local market
• Ensure Samsung internal staff understand the benefits of Samsung products and their USP
• Create training material for the customer program Fast Track.
• Create and localize training materials
• Be the local voice and representative in the Nordic product training team
• Manage, understand and execute on Mystery Shopping surveys
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?You will be a key player in the Swedish team to improve knowledge and motivation around our assortment in the Swedish market, both internally as well as externally.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• A good understanding of digital as a communication and sales channel
• Structured and administrative "doer"
• Driven and self-driven with an eye for quality
• Excellent presentation skills
• Comfortable in presenting for larger groups
• MS office knowledge (excel, ppt, word)
• Knowledge in creating and editing video for digital trainings
• Creative with a flexible mindset Most relevant previous work experience:
• Background in training, sales or/and product management s a plus
Required language skills:Fluent in Swedish and English. Required travel days (a span) per month or year:2-3 days per quarter, can occur more.
Om arbetsgivaren 21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat. Ersättning
