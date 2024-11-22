Product Team Engineer - Drilling
2024-11-22
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you want to make a difference and contribute to Epiroc's success by developing world leading, sustainable and safe products, which are accelerating the global society's ongoing transformation to digitalization, automation, and electrification?
Your team
Our team, Global R&D Products, Drilling, is a part of R&D Drilling in our Underground division. The team consists of Global Technical Product Managers, Technical Product Responsibles and Product Team Engineers for the whole Drilling 's product portfolio, Boltec, Boomer, Cabletec, Easer, Robbins, Simba and Unigrout. The group consists of sub teams per application.
Your mission
As Product Team Engineer you will collaborate with a cross-functional team, formed of diverse engineering expertise, Technical Product Responsible (TPR) and Global Technical Product Managers (GTPM), to solve different cases across various products.
* You will work with design and development, improvements in quality and market request, provide support in production, troubleshoot problems and implement solutions. You will have frequent collaboration with sub suppliers.
* You will continually work to improve product availability and quality through improvement suggestions to the Technical Product Responsible. In this role, you have a broad technical knowledge about the product family / application.
* You will primarily work in our 3D tool Creo and our PLM system Teamcenter, working with machine layouts, design, assemblies, part manufacturing drawings and bill of materials.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The exact split between on-site and remote work is up to further agreement.
Application and contact information
Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-12-08. In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Peter Öberg, Global Products, Drilling, peter.oberg@epiroc.com
, +46(0)70-543 0037.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist: Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
To be successful in this role you need to have a university degree in a relevant area or similar highly qualified engineering background.
As a member of the R&D team, we expect you to be committed to contribute to growing the entire organization towards our vision and strategy, where collaboration, innovation and technology transitions are important examples. You are customer centric, target focused, and a collaborative team player and we hope that you are curious and dare to think new.
We are searching for an engineer with a few years of experience in mechanical design. If you have some knowledge of our products and applications, it is an advantage. You should be proficient in Creo or some other 3D CAD tool. Knowledge in Teamcenter is an advantage. Proficiency in both spoken and written English and Swedish is required. Ersättning
