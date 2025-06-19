Product Support Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-06-19
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are thrilled to offer an exciting opportunity for early career candidates to join our team as a Product Support Engineer. As a crucial member of our Technical Support Organisation, you will be supporting the newest technologies and products developed at Ericsson and contributing to our digitalisation journey. This role will provide you with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and develop your skills in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
What you will do:
* Learn and apply troubleshooting methodologies across subsystems, nodes, and RAN levels, end-to-end, while collaborating with a skilled and supportive team to drive investigations and analyses of customer issues.
* Perform fault reproduction and handle configurations in Ericsson's environment, gaining a deep understanding of RAN software architecture and its connection to 3GPP standards.
* Engage in hands-on operation and maintenance tasks, SW/HW configuration with guidance from experienced colleagues.
* Participate in technical leadership activities, contributing to task force handling and effective communication with customers.
* Actively share your growing competence and insights within the support community, and propose innovative solutions to improve products, processes, and tools.
* Support our digitalization efforts by exploring and implementing AI and Machine Learning solutions to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.
The skills you bring:
* Practical knowledge in scripting languages (e.g., Python).
* Interest in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
* Self-driven with a commitment to continuous competence development with an innovative mindset
* High degree of flexibility to work in a changing environment and under customer pressure.
* Strong interpersonal skills with a customer-first mindset
* Understanding of product development and Product Lifecycle Management.
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Telecommunications, Mathematics, or a related field. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "768217-43452463". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Shannen Foley +4600000 Jobbnummer
9395140