Product Quality Leader Battery and/or Electromobility System Design
2024-12-23
We are looking for a Product Quality Leader for our client within the automotive industry.
Work Description:
In this position we are looking for a quality leader that has experience within battery and/or electromobility system design, who will lead an action group and drive the quality actions, and secure the launches of new critical projects in different sizes.
Responsibilites:
• Initiate pre-investigation of field quality issues
• Lead a Quality Action Group internally
• Initiate, coordinate and prioritize quality actions
• Ensure communication on product quality or on customer satisfaction within the organization
• You will lead the work within the issue detection and pre-study area by using several different sources to identify, which are the issues that are affecting our customers the most
• You will help to prioritize them, perform pre-investigations, and secure that appropriate corrective actions are taken together with the System Design Engineers and Product Owners.
• Your will use a proactive approach and ensure timely mitigation measures, preventing customer dissatisfaction before it arises.
Experience Required:
• Master's or bachelor's degree in engineering, statistics, or a related field, or equivalent technical university education.
• Around 4-5 years of work experience of working with quality management, data analytics, and issue resolution or similar role, in the automotive industry.
• Experience in project management or similar roles, demonstrating the ability to plan, organize, execute, and document projects effectively
Skills required:
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with people of all levels and different cultures. This is truly key in this role and in the way of working to ensure that the quality tasks are handled since there are many dependencies.
• Organized and good at prioritizing, making time plans and using different data for creating data driven strategies.
• Capability to convey the plans and strategies to the rest of the organization.
• Effective decision-making skills, adept at identifying critical issues and problems, and selecting the most suitable option from available alternatives.
• Knowledge in data visualization and story telling is a plus, with the ability to communicate complex technical information clearly and effectively.
• Fluent in English (Swedish is meriting)
• Great social skills and a real team player
