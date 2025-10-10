Product Quality Data Analyst
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Take the lead in driving innovation
At Volvo Cars, we are committed to advancing safety, sustainability and electrification. To achieve our ambitious goals, we are looking for forward-thinking individuals who can identify challenges before they arise and deliver cutting-edge solutions that set new industry standards.
When you choose a career with Volvo Cars, you're not just joining a company - you're helping shape the future of mobility.
What you'll do
The Product Quality Analyst is responsible for identifying and addressing quality issues with our products by listening to the voice of the customer through various data channels. This role involves analyzing data from warranty reports, technical reports from workshops, vehicle data, and feedback from test engineers. The Product Quality Analyst classifies these issues and assigns investigations to the appropriate engineering/manufacturing departments to ensure timely and effective resolution.
Key Responsibilities will include:
Identify Quality Issues: Monitor and analyze data from multiple sources, including warranty reports, technical reports from workshops, vehicle data, and test engineer feedback, to identify potential quality issues with our products. Voice of the Customer: Actively listen to and interpret customer feedback from various data channels to understand their concerns and experiences with our products. Issue Classification: Classify identified quality issues based on severity, frequency, and impact, ensuring accurate and consistent categorization. Assign Investigations: Assign identified and classified issues to the responsible engineering/mfg. departments for further investigation and resolution.
Collaboration: Work closely with engineering, manufacturing, and service teams to ensure effective classification and assignment of quality issues.
Continuous Improvement: Contribute to the continuous improvement of quality assurance processes.
What you'll bring
You would bring proven technical knowledge in assigned product area: Software systems (e.g., embedded systems, diagnostics, OTA updates), Propulsion systems (e.g., ICE, hybrid, EV powertrains), Tophat/body systems (e.g., interior, exterior, chassis) as well as experience in a technical or analytical role within the automotive or manufacturing industry. You bring hands-on experience with data analysis tools as well as familiarity with vehicle diagnostics, CAN data, or telemetry systems.
You should bring analytical thinking and pattern recognition skills to identify trends and root causes. You carry experience working with warranty, field issues analysis, technical reports, and customer feedback. You have demonstrated ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams, including engineering, manufacturing, service, and customer support.
You should have strong communication skills to clearly convey technical findings and influence decision-making. You bring analytical Thinking & Problem Solving, with attention to Detail as well as a customer focus approach. You are collaboration and can initiative and drive for continuous improvement.
