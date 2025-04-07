Product Owner for Development Operations - Vehicle Software Factory
2025-04-07
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team and bring your love of developing systems and collaborative work to a place where you can make an impact!
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with innovative tools and methods.
Our Vehicle Software Factory provides users with a wide range of services to enable the development and release of the Volvo Group Trucks Technology products. To name some examples, we provide hardware rigs for system and subsystem testing, simulation environments, test vehicles, continuous integration pipelines and tooling for embedded software development, and product development and coordination.
About the role
In the area of Product Technology, we are responsible for providing Volvo Group Trucks Technology with great machinery for continuous integration (CI) and applications used in software development.
As the Product Owner for the Development Operations, your area will evolve and deliver a highly efficient CI pipeline with a strong DevOps mindset. You will work closely with your colleagues in Product Technology and talk with users and stakeholders to create a highly aligned and efficient tool chain across Volvo Group Trucks Technology. This ensures that we provide the best development tool chain in the automotive business for our Software Developers, enabling us to bring new products to the market quicker.
Our vision is that our users should never waste time on software environment issues, and that they have all the tools that they need to have a great developer experience. Are you up to the challenge of helping us make this happen?
Who are you?
We believe that you are a proactive and solution-oriented person who takes ownership and drives initiatives forward. With strong prioritization skills, you focus on what truly matters and navigate complexity with confidence. You deliver efficient, outcome-focused solutions that make an impact. Clear and effective communication is second nature to you-you listen actively, engage with others, and visualize information to create shared understanding. You are comfortable reaching out, collaborating across teams, and building trust with stakeholders at all levels.
You thrive in fast-changing environments, adapting quickly to shifting priorities and challenges. Your technical expertise in DevOps and continuous integration enables you to make informed decisions while inspiring and motivating those around you. With a growth mindset and a strong sense of accountability, you challenge both yourself and others and stand by your own and the company's values when making tough decisions.
In addition, you have:
* University degree in software engineering, information technology, or other relevant education.
* 6+ years of work experience being part of a software delivery organization, especially focused on continuous integration excellence and tool chain development for embedded software products.
* Solid experience in Git-based version control systems, Jenkins, Docker, Azure, and Gradle, along with repository development and management, CI environments on both Linux and Windows, and server hardware specification.
* Experience working in a global company with a wide range of cultures from all around the world.
It is considered a merit if you have experience within the automotive industry and truck knowledge.
What's in it for you?
We offer the chance to collaborate with skilled colleagues in a global and inspiring environment, where you can grow both professionally and personally. Working with us means being part of an international context, engaging with dedicated people from diverse backgrounds. We believe in trust, teamwork, and staying close to the product-while supporting your continuous development. Ersättning
