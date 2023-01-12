Product Owner App & Web
Qliro AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qliro AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a passionate individual who would love to drive the work of creating the best experience for Qliro's two million active customers. For this role, we are searching for someone special that can think outside the box and dare to take a bet on how to revolutionize the experience for payments and digital banking in the Nordics.
Our next Product Owner App & Web will be responsible for Qliro's consumer-facing digital platforms, which include the Qliro app and web. You will lead the transformation and positioning of Qliro into a leading consumer platform for shopping, payments and financial products in the Nordic. Within the Product Owner role, you will not only work closely with the development team for App & Web, but also with key stakeholders such as other Product Owners, Design, Analytics and CRM & Marketing.
Qliro has a track record of delivering new products and services at an unmatched speed. We are active in an exciting intersection of the e-commerce, payment, and financial services markets. We target both leading online merchants and millions of Nordic consumers seeking superior digital payments and consumer finance products.
What you will do:
• Have product responsibility for the Qliro app and web, ensuring that customers are facing the best possible experience
• Ensure relevant KPI's are followed up upon
• Facilitate and drive concept development of new features through collaboration with stakeholders
• Maintain and prioritize roadmap and ensure the right focus of the development teams to maximize customer value
• Support in evolving and refining the vision based on the overall company strategy, where our app and web platforms are key components
We believe you:
• Have experience from working as a Product Owner or similar, preferably within Fintech or fast-moving consumer-facing company
• Have a strong interest in technology and are used to work closely with development teams on a daily basis
• Have experience in leading cross-functional teams without a formal reporting line. Possibly from management consultancy or other project management-related work
• Have excellent communication skills and fluency in English and Swedish
WOW in everything we do
We are currently transforming Qliro to cater for both the next levels of payment services to consumers and merchants as well as becoming a Digital Banking Platform. We do that by embracing technology, leverage partnerships, accelerate through data, empower sustainability, and drive outstanding consumer experience. Our goal is to be known as a trusted partner to merchants and to provide an exceptional digital banking experience for consumers - simply WOW.
As a team member, "a Qliroer," you will be offered to work in a dynamic and fast-paced Fintech environment. We thrive on challenges, personal growth and we have a culture that emphasizes learning and development embracing our core values. We believe that through collaboration and our everyday curiosity, we feel empowered and can take accountability. Together we work hard to create a workplace that is diverse and inclusive. We strive to empower our people to manage their time and work effectively and, wherever possible. We promote flexible working hours to help you juggle your everyday life and love the work you do. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qliro AB
(org.nr 556962-2441) Arbetsplats
Qliro Jobbnummer
7334385