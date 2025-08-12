Product Owner
2025-08-12
Would you like to contribute to the safer use of vaccines and medicines for everyone everywhere? We are looking for a Product Owner for our Drug Dictionary product portfolio. You will be the voice of the user in a team that builds software with purpose.
We are reviewing applications as they come in and may hire before the closing date.
Since 1978, Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) has been dedicated to developing, supporting, and expanding the field of pharmacovigilance science and practice.
As a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre, we support work around the world to examine the potential adverse effects of medicines and vaccines and contribute to safer, more informed care of patients.
We are a diverse, international group of pharmacists, physicians, data scientists, system developers, communicators, and many other professionals motivated by a deep belief that the work we do matters.
About the role
We are seeking a Product Owner to join our Product Management team, reporting to the Head of Product Management.
As a Product Owner, you will work with Product Managers to understand customer needs and, within the product portfolio strategy, translate those needs into clear product requirements. You will work closely with our development team to ensure seamless communication between the team and our users.
You will act as a leader within our organisation, helping to create a positive working environment by promoting a culture of excellence, continuous improvement, and putting the customer first. To support this, it is important that you apply lean and agile principles: build, measure, learn.
What you will do
- Support the Product Manager in turning customer needs into roadmaps and product backlog items.
- Manage the product backlog in line with roadmaps, time constraints, budget, and priorities.
- Be the main point of contact for the development team, helping them with questions, priorities, and concerns.
- Work together with the Product Specialist and Product Manager to develop the product.
- Communicate with users about the product and gather feedback. Analyse external input and build organisational support for new features.
Who you are
Qualifications and experience
- Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, data science, or life sciences.
- Extensive experience in developing software-based products and/or SaaS solutions. Previous experience as a Product Owner is a plus.
- Familiarity with agile ways of working and system engineering concepts, including maintaining and prioritising the product backlog and defining MVP.
- Experience with product planning and feature development.
- Working knowledge of quality and compliance standards to help make sure our products meet required regulations.
- Fluent in written and spoken English.
We would appreciate if you also have:
- Experience in the pharmaceutical, CRO, life sciences industry, or a similar field.
- Experience working in a regulated environment.
- Additional language skills besides English.
We're looking for someone who has:
- Great communication skills - you listen well, understand what customers need, and explain things clearly.
- Strong analytical thinking - you spot problems early and know how to solve them, with a practical approach to getting things done.
- Creativity - you come up with new ideas and improve products based on feedback from colleagues and customers.
- Structured thinking - you bring order and and clarity to complex problems or situations.
- Commitment and teamwork - you're driven, reliable, and work well with others.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is an independent, self-funded, non-profit foundation established in 1978 dedicated to safer use of medicines and vaccines. Through an agreement between the Government of Sweden and the World Health Organization (WHO), UMC operates the Programme for International Drug Monitoring, supporting over 180 member countries and regions in strengthening safety surveillance, and maintains VigiBase, the WHO global database of adverse event reports. In addition, UMC provides international standards and related digital solutions for secure exchange of pharmacovigilance data, including a global medicine and vaccine terminology for identification of medicinal products. With around 200 staff, UMC advances the science of pharmacovigilance and transforms its practice through technological innovation.
UMC's working language is English. We normally apply a probationary period to new appointments.
If you have any questions regarding this position please contact the responsible manager. You will find the contact details at the end of this page.
