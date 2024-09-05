Product Owner
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
What characterizes us is curiosity, inclusive leadership, and a permissive environment where everyone is allowed to be who you are. If you are looking for an employer characterized by a strong culture and with favorable conditions for you as a consultant, you have found the right place!
About the role
We are now searching for a Product Owner who will be the technical manager of an embedded software product, leading the necessary activities to safeguard both features and quality.
The Embedded Software Product Owner leads activities safeguarding an Embedded Software product platform.
These activities include prioritization of:
Software implementation, Technical roadmaps including both functional and nonfunctional requirements and governance of product branch plans.
For the identified product scope, the Embedded Software Product Owner supports activities safeguarding the Embedded Software product platform for the larger SW product it connects to. These activities include planning of software implementation, participation to prioritization and contribution to technical roadmaps focusing on either functional or non-functional requirements.
The position involves a high level of responsibility and requires commitment, integrity, and ability to interact and collaborate with colleagues and partner companies. You will be able to make a difference and get the opportunity to work together with skilled colleagues in an inspiring environment in exciting times.
Requirements
• You are holding a relevant degree from University for the role.
• You have a couple of years work experience as a PO.
• Preferably you have worked with embedded Software in some context
• And you have experience from the Automotive industry.
Who are you?
As a person, you are an inspiring leader, make change happened, coaching, build efficient teams. You have ability to build relationships and networks. You act with a sense of ownership and work with the team in mind. You like multi-tasking and to take ownership. Being a team player with positive mindset and a customer-oriented attitude is in your nature, and you know the various challenges. You must care for empowerment, inspiration and a "can do" attitude.
What 's in it for you?
A great opportunity to develop yourself and contribute with your personality and expertise to a growing company. We are devoted to ensuring you reach your career goals through new and interesting assignments. We have a wide range of clients, within automotive, medtech, bioprinting, telecommunications and much more. We offer a competitive and flexible employment where you set the framework for what is important for you and your life situation.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
If you have questions, you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, 0733-908035, patrik.artman@mpyascitech.com
