Product Owner
Geoguessr AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Geoguessr AB i Stockholm
Come join an incredible, vibrant scale-up, bursting with energy, as we embark on our growth journey! You will be a part of a small team that has a huge impact, shaping the experience for our amazing 70 million players in our capturing games!
At GeoGuessr we do more than create games, since 2013 we have crafted a game that turns the world into a playground for the curious and knowledge-hungry. During the last couple of years we have focused on building an incredible team, now over 50 people, and craft new ways for our dedicated players to experience the game. GeoGuessr is widely played all around the world and have a large and dedicated community. We are continuing to grow and are looking forward to a future full of possibilities!
As a Product Manager at GeoGuessr, you will be a guiding and creative force, ensuring that the team maintains a high level of delivery and a shared focus, allowing us to achieve our goals with precision and passion. We are searching for a creative talent who knows how to shape game mechanics to engage our players - someone who would love the chance to improve our single-player experience, and have the ability shift between the broader picture and the details in order to maximize the fun for our players!
What you'll do:
Ensure that deliverables are completed according to the plan and meet high-quality standards.
Define, monitor, and analyze key product metrics for both existing and planned features and flows, sharing insights and suggestions of possible solutions with the team and the Head of Product.
Act as the link between developers, designers, the product function, and other internal stakeholders.
Manage the team's product backlog, continuously prioritizing it according to the team's OKRs.
Continuously build, launch and follow up on A/B-tests to learn and gain insights into our players' behaviours.
Lead and coach a development team to proactively identifying potential opportunities and obstacles.
What we hope you'll bring:
A driven mindset with a preference of working with shorter delivery cycles.
Previous experience from a role as product manager / product owner / producer within the gaming industry.
A people-leading approach with possibility to inspire and engage the team.
A solid technical understanding of web/browser technologies.
Relevant educational background.
Looking forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20
email
E-post: alice@geoguessr.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geoguessr AB
(org.nr 556939-8349)
Katarinavägen 17 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8727969