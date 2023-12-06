Product owner
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Are you looking for the next challenge in your project management career?
We are looking for a Product Owner to join our Tube Filled Solutions Development Programme in the Development & Technology (D&T) organisation in Lund. In Tube Filled Solutions Programme management organization we lead the development work and have a full life cycle perspective related to all the filling machine systems within the program. In the role as Product owner, you will be leading a cross-functional team responsible for managing the full backlog of needs split between new development initiatives and customer issues. You will be part of a dynamic working environment with high pace and with high exposure inside organisation and towards our markets and our customers.
The position is permanent and based in Lund, Sweden and expected travel time is approximately 10%.
What you will do
As our new Product Owner, within the A1/8/19 programme, you will be a part of the Program team, where we are responsible for the solutions and product lifecycle management. You will be leading cross functional activities, with exciting variety i.e., developing new product features, improve product attributes or develop completely new products.
Your objective is to maximize the customer and business value from the development work done by our Development Teams.
We believe you have
A university degree in Engineering.
5-7 years of working experience within engineering.
2-4 years of project management experience, training from working with Scrum and Agile methodology.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.
Strong stakeholder management capability.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal.
Your capabilities are:
Identifying and describing product backlog items that builds a shared understanding of the mission with the product development team(s).
Making decisions regarding the priority of product backlog items to deliver maximum outcome.
Determining whether a product backlog item was satisfactorily delivered.
We believe you are result-oriented and self-motivated. You have a strong customer focus and are eager to find opportunities to deliver maximum value with minimum effort. This role requires strong networking skills both within and outside D&T organisation, building external partnerships and customer interactions. To handle change, and to maneuver complex situations comes natural to you. In this role there will be many opportunities for personal growth and career development.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
To know more about the position contact MartinJ Andersson at +46 46 36 1684
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at +46 46 36 1788
