Product Owner
2024-04-02
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
The Digital Printing program is one of main streams within The Digital Solutions Development program in Development & Technology. It is empowered to lead and develop the new digital printing technology and product to enable the variable digital printing including unique codes on each package. Digital Printing solutions play the important role in 2030 strategy of PackMat growth by fulfilling the increased demanding from customer and consumers for flexibility (time, quantity) and customizability. Codification of PackMat is a fundamental part of value in the areas of Food Quality, End to End traceability Solutions and Connected Packages.
Are you interested in managing complex and global development projects collaborating with colleagues all around the world? Do you want to make an impact by leading development projects of new technology and products within digital Printing area enabling Tetra Pak 's portfolio of digital solutions? We are looking for a Product Owner to join our team.
The position is permanent and based in Lund, Sweden, but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As a Product Owner you will lead global new technology or product development projects related to Digital Printing area within Digital Solutions Development Programme. You are accountable for quality, cost, time to market of developed solutions as well as management of full product life cycle. In this role, you will report to the Programme Manager Digital Printing Programme. You will work with both internal and external stakeholders.
You will focus on
Leading a cross functional agile scrum team with the main responsibility of developing and deploying digital printing new technologies and products
Working with Programme, development team, stakeholders and customers to capture their input and feedback for backlog refinement
Making decisions regarding the priority of product backlog items to deliver maximum outcome
Communicating the team vision and strategy to stakeholders and scrum team
Contributing in Sprint Reviews, feature refinement and other Scrum and Agile Programme events.
Developing and implementing a risk management plan.
Managing contractual arrangements with all necessary organisational entities and maintains the support and engagement of the stakeholder group involved.
Coaching others in her/his team securing the competence transfer.
We believe you have
We believe you have a M.Sc. in Engineering, preferably in Package Material, Converting factory and Digitalisation some years working experience from a similar role. You have project management experience (at least 3 years), preferable from the Food Industry. PMI certification and/or experience with Agile methodologies is considered a merit. A very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
You are a driven and autonomous professional, with strong drive for results and the ability to deliver on time. You are a pragmatic person who can priorities and find solutions. You are a strong informal leader and you have the ability to deal with ambiguity and continuous change. Your communication skills are excellent and work cross-functionally at all levels within the organization is natural for you. You have a strong customer focus and the ability to build relationships.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-04-16.
To know more about the position contact Laura Hao +46 46 36 1496
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
