Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you looking for a new challenge with focus on securing technical solutions together with the team for the TRATON modular chassis. You must thrive in a high-paced environment and help conceive and develop exciting and innovative designs.
Our team
The team includes 12 design engineers, 2 product owners and 2 sub project manager. It consists of people with a mixture of different work experiences, nationalities, gender and age. The atmosphere in the team is supportive and high delivery focus.
Me, the manager of the team, always prioritise that the team and the individuals have the prerequisites to perform their work properly. I also think it is important to have an open working climate to make sure that all people's views and potentials are considered.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments. Continual improvement and professional development of employees is a priority for us. Further education of employees, via both internal and external courses, is encouraged and supported. There will also be possible to work abroad due to tight collaboration within TRATON community.
We work in a hybrid environment where you are expected to work where we get the best out of our development. It will be at our "main-hub" in Södertälje but can also be at home or at our hub in Stockholm city.
Your profile
We are looking for an enthusiastic Technical Product Owner, who is a good problem-solver, dare to take decisions, very good collaborations skills and with a natural leader and communication style. You have a genuine interest in technology and product development and are willing to take a hands-on approach.
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical, physics, product design engineering or equivalent.
• You have 5 years or more of previous experience as in product development as a design engineer, preferably within the automotive industry
• You can fluently write and speak in English. It is meriting if you can write and speak fluently in Swedish too
• You have worked according to the agile principals
• Experience from product owner or technical leader role is meritorious
• Its meriting to have experience in Catia, Enovia and OAS along with JIRA
• Its meriting to have good experience from concept development to industrialisation that it has been used in vehicle
it consists of :
• Develop new Chassis installations and component for the TRATON modular chassis for BEV and ICE trucks together with the agile team
• Contribute to the product roadmap for the Value Creation Team
• Defining epics with clear definitions of done and managing and prioritizing the product backlog for your agile team
• Coordinate work with product managers and other product owners to secure technical deliveries in the value flow.
Further information
If you have any further questions about this position, please contact Mia Willstrand (Group manager, ERTLA), at mia.willstrand@scania.com
or 070-0878421.
Is it you we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-10-15. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
