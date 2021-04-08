Product Owner - Daniel Wellington AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Daniel Wellington AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.When you join us, you are joining a brand that values entrepreneurship and inspires growth. Together we can achieve our aim of building the world's leading accessory brand. If you would like to contribute, here's how:We have an exciting opportunity for a Product Owner to join us in our adventure to leverage cutting-edge technologies to become the world's leading accessories brand.The Product Owners at Daniel Wellington are responsible for balancing the needs of the business, technology and end-users. They identify the customer needs and the larger business objectives that a product or feature will fulfil, articulating what success looks like and turns that vision into reality. The Product Owners report to the Product Portfolio Manager and are part of Business Technology (BT).You would be responsible for the customer journey within the eCom domain including setting and realising a winning vision/strategy for the area. You would need to leverage your excellent people and communication skills with deep domain knowledge, to drive the successful evolution of your products.KEY RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDEDefine the vision and direction for the product(s)/domain incl. outline what success looks like (KPIs) and the plan (product roadmap) to realise the goals. Align stakeholders as well as delivery team(s) around a shared vision.Take business ownership of a set of BT product(s) throughout the product lifecycle (from sunrise to sunset of products).Ideate, explore, conceptualise, and validate ideas that could improve the product.Act as the single point of contact and bridge between the business and technology for assigned domain(s).Work proactively with internal and external stakeholders to understand the needs of the business (incl. tech), end-user needs as well as market gaps.Make hard decisions and trade-offs against competing needs, actively managing stakeholder expectations and dependencies throughout undertakings.Drive the BT portfolio and business case process, ensuring DW only focus on the most winning ideas.Define, own, and prioritise product requirements, making sure team(s) understand how product features fit into the overall vision and strategy of the business.WHO YOU AREPassionate and experienced Product Leader with a proven track-record of delivering winning results.Strong technical background, understanding complex architectural concepts incl. their possibilities and pitfalls.Experience from working with products and processes within online commerce e.g. navigation, product placement, checkout, etc. Experience in Marketing and/or Customer Service products and processes is a plus.Thrives in a fast-changing environment with a high level of ambiguity.Strong communicator with ability to customize messaging to reach different audiences and natural ability to rally others around the big picture. Great ability to keep a helicopter view, zooming in/out when needed.Experience with external vendor negotiation, collaboration, and contractual follow-up.Business-minded role model for our core values with a keen interest in technology, who challenges status quo and is always looking to optimize how to best achieve winning results.Bachelor's degree in computer science or any related field.English is a must; Swedish is a plus.THIS IS #LIFEATDWAs a member of the DW team, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. You are given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success. Along with continuous learning, you will have the chance to work and interact with people from all over the world, and together we create a world-class company. You will spend your days in collaborative and dynamic offices with a highly skilled team, do great work, and have fun while doing so.Are we ticking your boxes?ABOUT THE PROCESSThis process will house personality tests as a first step, and case assignment at later stage, to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Do your best and hope to see you in the process!2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-31Daniel Wellington ABVasagatan 1211120 Stockholm5680039