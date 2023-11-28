Product Owner - Test Automation
2023-11-28
Are you thrilled by the fast-paced and ground-breaking area of Driver Interaction and infotainment? Do you want to be part of the organization responsible for defining and developing the next generation of HMI (Human Machine Interface) for Volvo Group's transport solutions? Well, then you are a good match, and we want you to be part of our team to create premium products!
We are talking about instrument clusters, infotainment, driver user experience, camera systems, and much more. We belong to the Driver Interaction organization, part of Vehicle Technology within Global Trucks Technology. Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing innovative technologies that will change the future of society.
Who are you?
To strengthen our organization, we are recruiting a passionate product owner for one of our agile teams. The team is responsible for a test automation framework used to verify HMI features at ECU (Electronic Control Units) level. The testing capabilities are diverse and may include an AI-based approach, traditional HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) and virtualization with a SIL (Software-in-the-Loop) environment. There is close cooperation with the application teams delivering HMI features as the framework is an enabler for test cases to be run on a scheduling and recurring basis.
You will have operational responsibility for the team delivery, requiring prioritization and leadership skills. You will be responsible for maintaining the team backlog and contributing to roadmaps where the key business needs and technology enablers will guide the work to be done by the team. You will also help the team to define the program increment objectives that will add value to our customers. You will act as an interface towards stakeholders with a positive attitude. You have a strong personal drive and motivation with the ability to take initiative and deliver in a dynamic and changing environment. It is important for us that you have a keen sense of teamwork and work well with other people.
Relevant Experience
Experience as a Product Owner in an agile setup.
Experience with test automation.
Experience in the automotive industry.
Good knowledge of CI-CD (Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery) and HIL and SIL environments.
Excellent communication skills.
Knowledge of CANoe configuration and Jenkins is a merit.
Applicants shall have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in computer science, Software, Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
What can we offer you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment which will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures and to influence the development of our future products. Teamwork, energy, passion, and respect for the individual are key values for us.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish groupings that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
If you have more questions about the position, please contact Joao Cobra - Group Manager DUXI HMI SW4 - joao.cobra@volvo.com
