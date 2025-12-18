Product Operations Manager
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
The Product Operations Manager role is about turning complex backend systems into simple, reliable, and engaging experience for our clients. You'll own and operate a portfolio of countries within our global products used by thousands of clients daily. From idea to implementation, you'll bring initiatives to life with immediate impact. With this comes a need to prioritize ongoing work and the ability to work both strategically as well as down to the details. With solid technical know-how and countless stakeholders worldwide, you'll confidently navigate dependencies and decisions to ensure we consistently deliver high quality service to our clients.
You'll be part of the Global Messaging team, within Routing & Compliance, working across multiple Sinch offices around the world and partner closely with sales and support teams, while enjoying a high degree of autonomy in your role. Knowledge sharing is essential for our key success.
This is a hybrid role based in either Madrid, Spain, or Stockholm, Sweden, reporting to Head of Routing and Compliance - EU.
Manage product documentation, packaging, and pricing.
Create and analyze business cases for new opportunities.
Adapt Sinch's offering to local market regulations and customs.
Implement product and routing changes and proactively manage capacity.
Support the technical teams with product-related questions and changes.
Stay hands-on and up to date on market trends, and ensure our customers know how to communicate the right way.
REQUIREMENTS
2-5 years of experience from similar positions, preferably working with wholesale, presales, roaming or products at an operator.
Understanding enterprise A2P SMS messaging or related industries is a strong plus.
Degree in engineering, product management or similar academic area, or relevant work experience from tech company.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we're not supporting relocation or visa sponsorship for this role at this time.
Applicants must be legally authorized to work in Spain or Sweden (for example, by holding Spanish, Swedish, or EU/EEA citizenship, or a valid local work permit).
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
