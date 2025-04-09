Product Manager to Kollmorgen
Kollmorgen Automation AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2025-04-09
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kollmorgen Automation AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for a Product Manager to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.Position Overview
An AGV system is a fleet of mobile robots that automatically transport goods in a network of fixed virtual roads, designed according to the specification of the site, e.g., a warehouse. In this position, you will be the Product Manager and work at the center of business and technology; understanding customer and market needs as well as technology trends and future standardizations. As Product Manager, you will belong to the Product Management Department consisting of one Lead Product Manager, three Product Managers and four Product Owners. The whole team reports to our Product Management Director. As a Product Manager, your main focus is to understand the customer and market needs to build business cases for ideas and decide if it should be in the product roadmap. Once an idea is being realized by the agile teams, your work to prepare the product or service for market introduction starts. You are responsible for setting a strategic pricing as well as working with the launch activities preparing for a successful market introduction. In this role, you work close to many different departments; sales, engineering and marketing to name a few and to be successful you are communicative and enjoy collaboration. The overall aim is to make sure that Kollmorgen continues to create successful products, considering business, technology, and user experience. The technology within sensors and communication evolves fast and so does the overall technique within automation and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) which makes it important that you as a part of your work keep yourself up to date about what happens within our industry.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have: Work experience as a Product Manager or equivalent
Years of experience working with Market analysis
Solid background within Business Model Innovation
An interest in technology used in automation.
We find it beneficial if you have experience in: SAFe and/or Scrum environment
Autonomous Vehicle development.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile SolutionsWe offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kollmorgen Automation AB
(org.nr 556114-2778), http://kollmorgen.com/agv Arbetsplats
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions Kontakt
Malin Bjerthin malin.bjerthin@regalrexnord.com 0732 57 12 00 Jobbnummer
9274967