UX Designer to Consultant Assignment
Digitalenta AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2026-06-11
, Göteborg
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We are looking for a UX Designer to join a leading company within the automotive and engineering industry, helping shape next-generation applications for hyper-realistic simulation. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with experienced designers and developers in a highly technical environment. The assignment is based in Mölndal and runs from August 24, 2026, to December 31, 2026, with on-site presence expected at least four days per week.
About the Role
As a UX Designer, you will play a central role in designing user-centered applications used in advanced simulation environments. Working within an agile software organization, you will collaborate with designers, developers, and product stakeholders to transform complex concepts into intuitive and effective user experiences. You will contribute throughout the entire design process while helping evolve UX methods, frameworks, and tools.
Responsibilities
Conduct user research and gather insights to understand user needs and workflows
Create user journeys, personas, wireframes, and interactive prototypes
Translate complex concepts and technical requirements into intuitive design solutions
Document design proposals and maintain design consistency according to established frameworks
Collaborate closely with developers, product managers, and fellow designers throughout implementation
Collect and analyze user feedback to continuously improve the user experience
Contribute to the development and improvement of UX processes, tools, and best practices
About You
You are a UX Designer with a strong user-centered approach and a passion for solving complex design challenges. With several years of professional experience, you are comfortable taking ownership of the design process from research to final delivery. You thrive in collaborative environments, communicate your design decisions clearly, and enjoy working with technically advanced products where usability and clarity are essential.
Experience and Skills
Minimum 3 years of professional experience as a UX Designer
Strong portfolio demonstrating UX/UI design work across multiple platforms and devices
Proven experience throughout the full design process, including research, personas, user journeys, wireframing, and prototyping
Advanced proficiency in Figma
Strong communication, documentation, and presentation skills
Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams including developers and product managers
Interest in technical domains and complex software applications
Fluent English, both written and spoken; interest in learning Swedish is considered a plus
Meritorious Experience
Experience managing and maintaining design systems
Experience creating icons and vector-based graphics
Familiarity with UX writing and content creation
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7895709-2049315". Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Jobbnummer
9960336