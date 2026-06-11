UX Designer to Consultant Assignment

Digitalenta AB / Datajobb / Mölndal
2026-06-11


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We are looking for a UX Designer to join a leading company within the automotive and engineering industry, helping shape next-generation applications for hyper-realistic simulation. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with experienced designers and developers in a highly technical environment. The assignment is based in Mölndal and runs from August 24, 2026, to December 31, 2026, with on-site presence expected at least four days per week.
About the Role
As a UX Designer, you will play a central role in designing user-centered applications used in advanced simulation environments. Working within an agile software organization, you will collaborate with designers, developers, and product stakeholders to transform complex concepts into intuitive and effective user experiences. You will contribute throughout the entire design process while helping evolve UX methods, frameworks, and tools.
Responsibilities
Conduct user research and gather insights to understand user needs and workflows

Create user journeys, personas, wireframes, and interactive prototypes

Translate complex concepts and technical requirements into intuitive design solutions

Document design proposals and maintain design consistency according to established frameworks

Collaborate closely with developers, product managers, and fellow designers throughout implementation

Collect and analyze user feedback to continuously improve the user experience

Contribute to the development and improvement of UX processes, tools, and best practices

About You
You are a UX Designer with a strong user-centered approach and a passion for solving complex design challenges. With several years of professional experience, you are comfortable taking ownership of the design process from research to final delivery. You thrive in collaborative environments, communicate your design decisions clearly, and enjoy working with technically advanced products where usability and clarity are essential.
Experience and Skills
Minimum 3 years of professional experience as a UX Designer

Strong portfolio demonstrating UX/UI design work across multiple platforms and devices

Proven experience throughout the full design process, including research, personas, user journeys, wireframing, and prototyping

Advanced proficiency in Figma

Strong communication, documentation, and presentation skills

Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams including developers and product managers

Interest in technical domains and complex software applications

Fluent English, both written and spoken; interest in learning Swedish is considered a plus

Meritorious Experience
Experience managing and maintaining design systems

Experience creating icons and vector-based graphics

Familiarity with UX writing and content creation

About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7895709-2049315".

Arbetsgivare
Digitalenta AB (org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta)
411 03  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Digitalenta

Jobbnummer
9960336

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