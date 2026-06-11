Senior Java DevSecOps Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will work with a globally distributed messaging backend that supports critical services across AWS, Azure and on-prem environments. The role combines production ownership with hands-on development, so you will both keep a complex platform stable and help evolve it with new Java-based capabilities.
You will collaborate closely with a Messaging Architect to shape new solutions, improve operational quality and strengthen secure deliveries. This role suits you if you enjoy moving between development, operations and platform reliability in a hybrid setup. What makes it especially interesting is the chance to influence both day-to-day service performance and the platform's continued technical development.
Job DescriptionYou manage, tune and support a globally distributed messaging backend in AWS, Azure and on-prem environments.
You develop and enhance Java-based components in the messaging platform.
You work closely with the Messaging Architect to design new solutions and improve secure deliveries.
You drive operational improvements with focus on stability, performance and maintainability.
You apply DevSecOps and CI/CD best practices to streamline delivery and reduce risk.
You troubleshoot issues in server applications, web servers and Linux-based systems.
RequirementsExperience handling Java applications in production.
Experience handling Linux applications in production.
Good experience with queue systems.
Experience working in hybrid environments such as AWS, Azure and on-prem.
Ability to work independently and drive activities forward.
Experience leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery.
Ability to complete required background checks before the assignment begins.
Nice to haveDevelopment experience with messaging systems such as AMQ or WMQ.
Experience with Ansible.
Script programming in Bash or Python.
Experience troubleshooting server applications, web servers and Linux systems.
Understanding of data communication, for example firewalls, load balancers or telecom.
Experience with on-call support.
Experience with Agile practices and Agile coaching.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7895785-2049328". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9960340