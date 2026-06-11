Senior Maintenance Technician - Electrical & Automation
Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Own Automation, Uptime and System Reliability
At Smart High Tech, we are industrialising advanced graphene-based materials that enable next-generation AI systems, electronics and data centres.
As we scale production, reliable automation and electrical systems become critical for quality, uptime and operational performance.
We are now looking for a Senior Maintenance Technician – Electrical & Automation who will take ownership of this important area and help ensure stable, safe and efficient production.
Your Mission
You will be the technical expert for electrical and automation systems, ensuring high equipment availability, operational reliability and continuous improvement.
Your work directly impacts production stability, efficiency and future manufacturing scale-up.
What You Will DoMaintenance & Reliability
Perform preventive and corrective maintenance on electrical and automation systems.
Troubleshoot PLCs, control systems, drives, instrumentation and process equipment.
Lead fault diagnosis in complex production environments.
Ensure calibration, functionality and reliability of automation systems.
Maintain electrical documentation, schematics and maintenance records.
Continuous Improvement
Drive root cause analysis and long-term corrective actions.
Improve system reliability, uptime and energy efficiency.
Identify recurring issues and implement sustainable solutions.
Support and mentor colleagues within the maintenance organisation.
Equipment & Industrialisation
Participate in the installation and commissioning of new production equipment.
Support FAT and SAT activities.
Validate automation systems, PLC functionality and equipment integration.
Ensure systems are operational before production start-up.
Key Interfaces
You will work closely with:
Facility & Maintenance Manager
Mechanical & Cooling Maintenance
Production & Engineering
External suppliers and equipment vendors
Who You Are
You are a hands-on automation specialist with strong technical expertise and a passion for solving complex challenges.
Required Qualifications
Degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation, Mechatronics or similar.
Authorised for electrical work according to Swedish regulations.
Strong experience with PLCs, control systems and industrial automation.
Minimum 5 years of industrial maintenance experience.
Experience with SCADA, instrumentation and industrial control systems.
Knowledge of CMMS systems and structured maintenance practices.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Meritorious
Experience with OPC communication, MES integrations and industrial networks.
Experience from semiconductor, electronics, advanced materials or process industries.
Knowledge of industrial cybersecurity principles.
Experience with FAT, SAT and equipment commissioning.
Training in electrical safety, LOTO and industrial safety standards.
Swedish language skills.
Why Join Smart High Tech?
This is a role for someone who wants technical ownership in a high-performance manufacturing environment.
You will:
Own automation and electrical systems critical to production performance.
Work with advanced manufacturing technologies and processes.
Help scale a deep-tech factory from development to global production.
Influence uptime, efficiency and future system design.
Join a company solving real challenges in AI infrastructure and advanced electronics.
What Success Looks Like
Within 12 months, you have:
Improved reliability and uptime across critical systems.
Reduced recurring failures through structured improvements.
Strengthened automation performance and process stability.
Successfully supported the commissioning of new production equipment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7656358-2049329". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-7434), https://shtsmarthightech.teamtailor.com
Terminalvägen 12 (visa karta
)
418 79 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
SHT Smart High Tech Jobbnummer
9960338