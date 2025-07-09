Product Manager to Kollmorgen
2025-07-09
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
We are looking for a Product Manager to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.
Position Overview
An AGV system is a fleet of mobile robots that automatically transport goods in a network of fixed virtual roads, designed according to the specification of the site, e.g., a warehouse. In this position, you will be the Product Manager and work at the center of business and technology; understanding customer and market needs as well as technology trends and future standardizations. As Product Manager, you will belong to the Product Management Department reporting to our Product Management Director.
As a Product Manager, your main focus is to understand the customer and market needs to build business cases for ideas and decide if it should be in the product roadmap. Once an idea is being realized by the agile teams, your work to prepare the product or service for market introduction starts. You are responsible for setting a strategic pricing as well as working with the launch activities preparing for a successful market introduction. In this role, you work close to many different departments; sales, engineering and marketing to name a few and to be successful you are communicative and enjoy collaboration.
Kollmorgen is currently on a growth journey where some fundamental products are being built on a modern technology base. If you have experience from this kind of journey, we believe that you will be able to contribute a lot. Your focus will be to deliver value continuously and help development teams prioritize the best functionality for our customers. This will require close customer collaboration as well as collaborating with other internal stakeholders.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have:
Work experience as a Product Manager or equivalent
Years of experience working with Market analysis
Solid background within Business Model Innovation
An interest in technology used in automation.
We find it beneficial if you have experience in:
SAFe and/or Scrum environment
Autonomous Vehicle development.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our Commitment to Your Well-Being
At Kollmorgen, we prioritize your well-being and professional growth. We offer a range of benefits including Innovation Day to explore new ideas, a free office gym, engaging company events, group workout sessions, career opportunities, and online learning with Coursera. Additionally, we provide flexible working hours, a structured hybrid work model, 30-days vacation, work-time reduction, wellness allowance, home equipment, free parking and bicycle garage, and additional benefits like collective agreement and occupational pension. To learn more, please refer to this job advertisement on our career site.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Please note: While we typically review applications on an ongoing basis, there may be delays during the summer months due to the vacation period. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and we will update you on the status of your application as soon as possible.
Please submit your application in English.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions
We offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kollmorgen Automation AB
9422846