Product Manager/Owner
Xensam AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xensam AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Xensam: SAM Disrupters
Xensam is the leading technology provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management solutions.
We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way.
A Culture First Organization
We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
We consider cultural alignment very seriously when evaluating applicants, in combination with their technical experience and abilities.
About the role
Just as Xensam's ambitions extend beyond simply solving a problem as quickly and easily as possible, the role of Technical Project Manager/Owner for our SaaS application Xupervisor goes far beyond that. Since Xensam develops a market-leading solution, our technical project managers/owners must have a deep understanding of market needs and be able to find innovative solutions to what others consider impossible to solve.
You need to be able to drive development from start to finish, which means you will be responsible for specifying requirements and designing the product, driving development, coaching developers, and participating in testing and verifying the end result together with our QA teams. To succeed in this role, you must have drive, take personal responsibility, and constantly wants to be challenged and develop in your role.
Responsibilities
• Own the development of one or a few of our products.
• Drive development from start to finish, where you are expected to manage developers and testers and ensure that the result achieves the high quality required.
• You will report directly to our Product Director.
Qualifications
• Technical competence enabling understanding of the technical aspects of the product as well as specifying requirements and communicating with developers.
• Project management, preferably with experience in SaaS.
• Working proficiency in both Swedish and English is preferable.
Bonus points for
• Knowledge of Software Asset Management/software licensing.
What we offer
• A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
• 3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
• A generous work culture with free access to beverage coolers, snacks, gym, and bi-weekly massages at the office, etc.
• Shuffleboard, video, and other games in the office
•
Yearly target trip if reached the goal (latest trip was to Cape Town, South Africa)
• Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
• Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
• Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We encourage the rebellious spirit, emphasizing that our employees should feel a sense of freedom within their responsibilities and be encouraged to take initiative.
HUMANE Our team embodies being humane, creating a supportive environment where genuine care and teamwork thrive. We believe in fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace where all individuals are valued, respected, and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Join Xensam, where our values guide us toward a balanced, collaborative, and caring workplace. If you see yourself as a team player with a desire to learn, grow, and develop as a professional - we encourage you to APPLY! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xensam AB
(org.nr 559183-2760), https://www.xensam.com/ Arbetsplats
Xensam Kontakt
Josefine Hedström josefine.hedstrom@xensam.com Jobbnummer
8498158