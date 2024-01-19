Product Manager IoT
Tele2 Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
A few words from the manager
Hello there, I am happy to say welcome to the fantastic world of IoT. My name is Nicklas Löthén and is heading up the Product & Technology Team at Tele2 IoT and I would be thrilled to see you as a new member of our team. Tele2 IoT has great momentum in the market, and you can really feel it within the walls of our office. Our team, the Product & Technology team stands right in the center of this - driving and shaping a more connected world. The team consists of Product Managers/Owners, Architects, and a Project Manager - all waiting to welcome you to the team and help you get a flying start in your next career step as a Product Manager.
Within the team, we encourage each other to be innovative and think outside the box. The members of this team are all empowered with lots of mandates, which I believe is an amazing environment to be in every day.
My own largest passion as a leader is personal growth and for this, I will be your largest supporter and work closely to bring you to the next tiers of your growth journey. Are you my next Product manager? Keep reading!
About the role
We are looking for a Product Manager who will manage our SIM portfolio (including eUICC and Remote SIM Provisioning/RSP) and take it to its next levels.
Right now, there is massive traction on eUICC and RSP and so far, Tele2 IoT has identified and executed a unique strategy that differentiates from the competition. Going forward, there are new specifications around the corner which opens even more doors. With this in mind, we truly believe that we can differentiate even further to stand out and be the best choice in the IoT Connectivity market.
An integral part of this role is to convert technological advancements into something understandable and relatable for our customers and prospects. To accomplish this, you will have a dedicated IoT SIM Architect at your side, working tightly together.
In this role, you will be a central player with lots of mandates to strategize, commercialize, customize, and synergize:
Strategize: Eyeing the next generation: Identify Tele2 IoTs unique position on the market and take us there quickly while also dealing with the legacy
Commercialize: Growing the P&L through high-pace launching and investing time in between technology and commercial/marketing.
Customize: Finding the right solutions for corner cases and getting things done within the Tele2 Group and through suppliers - and be flexible at the right times.
Synergize: Find efficiencies and synergies with a scale-up approach and collaborate like a master within Tele2 IoT.
As a Product Manager within Tele2 IoT your responsibility will be connected to your product area/family as well as a collective responsibility for the team and to support your colleagues to ensure overall success for Tele2 IoT.
You will be working closely with other teams within Tele2 IoT such as Commercial, Sales and Operations and to be successful in this role, you will be the one translating complex technology into something relatable and understandable for our customers and prospects.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you will be responsible for our SIM Product family, including eUICC and Remote SIM Provisioning.
You will be supported by a Product owner and a dedicated IoT SIM Architect, as well as working closely with our Commercial team that will support and help in all commercially related matters.
With this support, you will have the following responsibilities:
Full ownership of Product parts of SIM (UICC, eUICC) and Remote SIM Provisioning including strategy, execution, and P&L
Strategic and tactical planning for sourcing/partnerships, costs, profitability, scalability, GSMA M2M/IoT specification
iSIM (Integrated SIM)
Relationship management (Vendors & Tele2 Group)
Innovation & steady stream of developing concepts
Keep a high pace in terms of product/feature enhancements and launches
Follow market trends and bring insights, analyses and strategic thoughts to the team
Identify/innovate ways to resolve restricted IoT markets through SIM based solutions
What we look for
We believe that you are somewhat familiar with the areas of eSIM, eUICC and Remote SIM Provisioning. As a person, we are looking for a collaborative person who can mix well between strategic work and getting things done. Experience from the IoT ecosystem is seen as meritorious.
What's in it for you?
At Tele2, we believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. Every employee is important for the company's success, and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms and we are proud to have been ranked as the number one company in Sweden for gender equality by Equileap.
• Work-life balance is valued, offering a hybrid workplace and flexible working hours (Different working hours may apply for employees with schedule- based work)
• Shorter working hours during the summer
• Employees enjoy benefits and offers through the Benify portal and discounts are provided on Tele2 services such as broadband and mobile phone
• Generous healthcare package includes wellness allowance, occupational pension, salary exchange, parental pay, and more
• Sense of belonging and community promoted through voluntary groups like Women@Tele2, Open Voice choir, D&I Council, and Pride@Tele2
Are we a match?
This is a permanent role, located at our headquarters in Kista, Stockholm. Feel free to contact TA-specialist at henny.forsberg@tele2.com
if you have other questions related to role. ** Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.**
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
Welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, please apply as soon as possible. We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige AB
(org.nr 556267-5164)
Torshamnsgatan 17 (visa karta
)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Tele2 AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tele2 Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8405408