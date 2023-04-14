Product Manager, Industrial printers
Freemelt makes a difference with new cutting-edge technology products and services that have the potential to revolutionize metal 3D printing. Freemelt is an exciting growth company with a turnover of SEK 36.1 million in 2022 and approximately 35 employees.
Freemelt started in 2017 by experienced and enthusiastic founders who invested in making a difference in advanced 3D printers. Freemelt is a high-tech and green-tech company at the absolute forefront of 3D printing. Our employees have both broad and highly specialized skills. In addition, we have solid experience in building fast-growing companies - from startup to being a public listed company. For those who want to work with some of the world's best in 3D printing with the ambition to be the best in the world, then Freemelt is the company to join. The career opportunities are many and we want our employees to grow as individuals and continue to develop world-leading skills in additive manufacturing.
Freemelt is today positioned as number two in the world, in electron beam printers with the ambition to become number one. We are therefore looking for new employees who are not satisfied with being the runner up but always strives to be number one. Read more at: https://freemelt.com/
We are now looking for an operative
Product Manager, Industrial printers
for a growing international technology company located at the head office in Mölndal
The position
Gathering and prioritizing customer requirements to create winning products and defining the vision with engineering as well as overseeing product strategy, pricing, and positioning strategies. You work closely with engineering teams to deliver with quick time-to-market and optimal resources. Some of your main responsibilities are to:
Project manage, implement, and organize product development and product launches
Manage product development from concept to commercialization and end of life for defined products within its ownership
Gain a deep understanding of customer experience, identify and fill product gaps and generate new ideas that grow market share, improve customer experience and drive growth
Create buy-in for the product vision both internally and with key external partners and develop product pricing and positioning strategies
Translate product strategy into detailed stakeholder requirements and scope and prioritize activities based on business and customer impact
Drive product launches including working with sales teams, executives, and other product management team members
Evaluate promotional plans to ensure that they are consistent with product line strategy and that the message is effectively conveyed
Developing offering and product strategy for the industrial segment
You report to the Head of Product Management at Freemelt.
Your background
You have experience from Product Line management from the manufacturing industry, preferably product manufacturing equipment.
Proven work experience in product management or as an associate product manager
A track record of managing all aspects of a successful product throughout its lifecycle
Proven ability to develop product and marketing strategies and effectively communicate recommendations to executive management
High level of application knowledge of product range a distinct advantage
Sound understanding of the additive manufacturing industry and of general business/commercial practices
Marketing knowledge and experience of bringing new products to market
Your profile
You have a strong safety focus. We want you to have excellent written, verbal communication and listening skills. Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to motivate others to achieve outcomes.
You are commercially driven and have a strong customer service focus. You also have:
Ability to influence & persuade (strong stakeholder management)
High level of professionalism, honesty, and integrity
Technical sales support experience and skills
Ability to see the big picture yet focus on the detail and you also assess and manage business risk
Highly developed interpersonal skills including the ability to negotiate
The ability to build effective relationships within the industry
You want to take the next step in your career and be part of driving an industrial revolution.
We can offer you
To be part of an industrial revolution, to be part of creating a team in a world-leading company. To work in a dynamic, creative and innovative environment with the attitude of becoming the best in the world.
Join and contribute to a better world; better working environment for metal workers, improved health (implants), improved environment via sustainable/renewable energy (fusion) and enabling a more efficient technology in electromobility.
Welcome with your application!
