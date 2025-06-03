Product Manager Digital Experience Platforms
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-06-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about building platforms that empower teams and enable premium experiences across our digital touchpoints? As a Product Manager in Digital Experience Platforms, you'll lead the evolution of our next-generation platforms that power Scania's global digital experiences. This is your opportunity to drive strategic impact at scale-across 100+ countries and millions of users.
Job Responsibilities
• Strategic Roadmap & OKRs: Shape strategic vision and drive clear roadmap and OKR planning.
• Portfolio Management: Prioritize and manage initiatives, balancing business value, feasibility, and user experience.
• Stakeholder Engagement: Lead forums, gather stakeholder insights, and visualize product lifecycles for informed decisions.
• Cross-functional Alignment: Facilitate effective collaboration across IXI and with external stakeholders to ensure cohesive product development and execution.
• Risk Management: Proactively identify and mitigate scalability, security, and operational risks.
• Product Guidance: Provide expertise on product management practices, strategic prioritization and initiative execution to optimize outcomes.
Who You Are
A strategic product leader with a proven track record in complex digital environments or regulated industries.
Experienced in aligning product capabilities with business value and customer needs.
Skilled in stakeholder management, cross-functional collaboration, and outcome-driven delivery.
A strong communicator who connects the dots between vision, execution, and measurable impact.
Bonus: Experience with digital platforms, design systems, or enterprise-scale tools.
This Is Us - Section 4
Digital Experience defines, develops, implements, and governs Scania's global digital design and brand identity. With 50+ specialists across strategy, platforms and expertise support we influence thousands of applications worldwide.
Within our Digital Experience Platforms team, you'll join 18 talented product leads, designers and developers. We are responsible for platforms like Tegel Design System (tegel.scania.com), and continuously evolving new tools and platforms to enable premium experiences across all our digital touchpoints.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-15. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Stefan Back, stefan.x.back@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9372932