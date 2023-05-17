Product Manager Community care
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
Are you a skilled Product Manager with a passion to make a difference through the digitalization of community care? Do you want to make it easier for clients to be engaged in their care and empowered by services tailored for their needs?
If so, we have got a fantastic opportunity for you. Our mission is to provide preventive, intelligent and reliable solutions that put customers and users in the center - to make their lives truly better and healthier.
As a Product Manager Community care at Cambio you are the face of our offering to the municipality market and the advocate of its users - in this case both patients/clients, citizens and the staff working with Social services, home and elderly care. Your main focus will be Cambio Viva, an integrated operating system for social services. You tell the story of what we're building, how we'll get there, why it will be outstanding for our customers. Your professional goal is to ensure a long-term competitive offering with satisfied customers, users, co-workers, and profitability for the company.
You will contribute to our new growing organization within Cambio that will set the foundation for our future way of planning, designing, and developing our portfolio including products and services. In this role you will be part of shaping and forming our product practice and propositions.
The responsibilities includes:
• Define the direction and wanted position of our offering through research, vision-setting, alignment, and prioritization
• All aspects of the customer experience for our offering (product features, processes, pricing, promotion) through the product lifecycle, including the ultimate responsibility for its profitability
• Continuously gather and analyze critical information about our offering, market, competitors, users, customers, prospects etc. and translate into product evolution
• Create external product information and presentations that can be leveraged by marketing, sales, executives, etc.
• Represent and champion the offering internally and externally
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
We believe that you can comprehend the business context and market opportunities that drive the building of an offering. You are driven by solving problems for the end-users and customers and it is easy for you to build relationships to gain an understanding of their problems and needs. You ensure an atmosphere of cohesiveness and focused collaboration, all in the interest of driving the offering forward.
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent work or education experience
• 5+ years' experience within Product Management or in other similar roles.
• Experience and track record in successful launches and lifecycle- management of software products and services
• Strong business thinking in the area of product management and proven track record of business case development
• Leadership skills with experience in leading product teams
• Can communicate fluently in both Swedish and English since it will be used in the daily work
It's a bonus if you have
• Experience from the community care and social service area
• Experience from product P&L ownership
• Experience of products in Cambio's product portfolio
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Others: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
