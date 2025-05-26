Product Manager
Are you passionate about digital transformation in the agricultural sector? Do you want to help dairy farmers optimize their operations through data-driven solutions? DeLaval is looking for a Product Manager - Digital Services to drive innovation and enhance the customer experience on our DeLaval Plus platform. This is an opportunity you can 't miss!
Location: This position is open to candidates based in any country within European time zones, provided they have strong travel connections.
Hybrid (2-3 days/week in the office)
Start date: Asap
About DeLaval
DeLaval is a world leader in the dairy industry with a clear vision of enabling sustainable food production. A strong focus on customer, product, and employee is essential to realizing the vision of being at the forefront of digitization. DeLaval 's vision is to make sustainable food production possible. They support their customers in reducing their environmental footprint while improving food production, profitability and the well-being of the people and animals involved.
About the job
As a Product Manager - Digital Services at DeLaval, you will play a key role in supporting customer growth and increasing active use of DeLaval Plus by creating real value for our users. You will be responsible for managing the product lifecycle of digital applications and services, driving new product development, and collaborating with sales territories, Commercial Offering, and other key stakeholders.
This role focuses on leveraging animal data from DeLaval farms to monitor and analyze herd and individual animal performance. By providing farmers and advisors with actionable insights, you will help them execute daily, weekly, and monthly tasks more effectively-enabling them to reach their performance goals, identify risks, and take timely corrective actions.
Key responsibilities
Drive the Digital Services roadmap in line with company strategy.
Align with Commercial Offering on go-to-market, release plans, training, and communication.
Develop digital services and DeLaval Plus based on market insights and user feedback.
Conduct product discovery per our Operating Model.
Define and track key success metrics.
Shape product strategy with internal and external partners.
Ensure Service Level Objectives are met.
Manage a 1-3 year agile roadmap with Area Product Managers.
Oversee dependencies, priorities, demos, and presentations.
Lead release planning, communication, and training.
Gather insights from users, customers, and dealers.
Collaborate on prototypes with design and product teams.
Secure senior management and stakeholder buy-in.
About you
We are looking for a curious, humble, and collaborative professional with a passion for digital services and agriculture. The ideal candidate should have experience from:
Agricultural Expertise
A university degree in Agriculture, Livestock Production, or a related field.
Solid experience in dairy farm management, whether from working on farms, as an advisor, a veterinarian, or in another relevant role.
Strong understanding of daily farm operations, animal health, and herd performance, allowing you to communicate effectively with farmers and advisors.
Strategic Thinker & Product Leader
Ability to develop and execute a clear product vision, including strategy, roadmap planning, and defining key performance indicators (KPIs).
Experience in managing the full product lifecycle, from concept to market launch and continuous improvements.
A holistic approach to product development, ensuring that digital solutions align with the needs of end users and business objectives.
Strong Communicator & Collaborator
Experience working across different teams, bringing together internal and external stakeholders to align on a common mission.
Ability to simplify complex ideas and translate business goals into clear product requirements.
Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills to engage with colleagues, customers, and external partners.
Fluent in English. Additional language skills are a plus
Leadership & Team Player
Strong leadership skills with a deep belief in fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust.
A team player who breaks down silos, encourages knowledge sharing, and supports colleagues in achieving common goals.
A problem-solver who thrives in fast-paced, evolving environments and is comfortable making data-driven decisions.
Digital Transformation & Technology Mindset
Previous experience in digital transformations, cloud technologies, or business change initiatives.
Knowledge of Agile product development, preferably within large organizations or fast-moving industries.
Strong interest in emerging technology trends and their application in dairy farming and agricultural solutions.
Analytical & Problem-Solving Skills
Ability to analyze data, identify trends, and translate insights into actionable strategies.
A structured approach to problem-solving, ensuring that digital solutions are both user-friendly and scalable.
Passion for continuous learning and improvement, with a mindset that embraces change and innovation.
It 's a bonus if you have experience in developing and delivering digital services for global dairy farmers, service technicians, or dealers.
Welcome with your application
