Product Manager
2024-05-16
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
We are looking for a Product Manager for a full time (40h/w) 7 months consultant assignment, starting preferably as soon as possible.
For this role, we cannot disclose the company name initially, but you will learn more about the company in the first conversation with The Place.
About the role
As a Product Manager, you 'll spearhead the translation of our consumer-centric CX Measurement strategy into actionable plans. Collaborating closely with various stakeholders, you 'll craft digital roadmaps that align with business objectives and consumer needs.
Your main responsibilities:
Translating CX strategies into digital roadmaps for optimal consumer experiences.
* Collaborating with Engineers to ensure seamless execution of product visions.
* Prioritizing features, integrations, and scalability of CX Measurements architecture.
* Managing the design, implementation, and optimization of customer experience initiatives.
* Researching best practices, analyzing data, and gathering feedback to drive enhancements.
* Developing strategies to boost engagement and satisfaction across the consumer journey.
* Owning the implementation of CX program backlogs and evaluating consumer behaviors.
* Communicating CX goals and KPIs effectively to stakeholders and teams.
Qualifications:
* A relevant University degree in Marketing, Communication, or Business.
* 3+ years of experience in CX Measurements, digital marketing, or related fields.
* Knowledge of user-centered design principles and project management.
* Proficiency in MS Office suite.
* International experience in matrix organizations is advantageous.
* Proficiency in Experience Management tools like Qualtrics XM is a plus.
Form of employment
Consulting assignment for 7 months with very good chances of extension.
Start Date: As soon as possible.
End Date: 31/12 - 2024.
Location: Stockholm.
