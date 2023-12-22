Product Manager
2023-12-22
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you looking for a way to truly make a difference for a sustainable future? Do you want to be part of shaping and electrifying one of the most progressive sectors to be found in the transport industry? Do you wish to enable us to support our customers, challenging us to develop solutions for them in new ways?
The Bus & Coach industry has been undergoing major changes connected to the global pandemic, but the larger trends are not going away and the need for efficient, reliable and comfortable ways to move around will continue. The urgency of finding more environmentally friendly ways to fulfil that need is growing. When people choose to travel together rather than separately, we together take responsibility for our planet and the world becomes more sustainable. And when they travel in a bus or coach powered by renewable fuels or green electricity, then we are really making a difference. We are in a very exciting time with major changes in the industry as well as within Scania, seeing and influencing first-hand the transition to sustainable people transport.
We are convinced that the bus and coach business will continue to be an important part of Scania's offering going forward. We have a unique opportunity to fulfil the future needs of our customers and secure our profitability more sustainably. However, we need to adapt our business to meet a more competitive landscape. To be able to meet the customer needs more efficiently, we are now taking our landscape to the next level.
We now have two open positions of Product Manager and we look for you who want to be part of our journey and who will take on this role.
What we offer
The new set-up of our organization will enable us and give us the mandate to take quick decisions and make priorities. At the same time being close to the market to focus on the segments where we can utilize our strengths. In practice, we are shaping an organization with a common priority to develop a profitable and sustainable bus and coach business.
Your Role
The Product Manager is one of the three pillars of the triad that is managing the respective VCT, where the other pillars are the Release Train Engineer and the Architects.
As Product Manager you have the overall responsibility of the value delivered by the VCT. This means you will be working close to the market and the business owners to get an understanding of the customer needs within your area of responsibility. You will also be the one leading the work within the VCT what to deliver with which priorities. By that you also need to get a good understanding of what is needed in the VCT to manage the demands.
You will be reporting to section manager at KNRE and KNRT respectively and be part of the sections Management Team.
Your Profile
You are a true team player with the ability to enthuse your surroundings. You are persistent and capable of analysing complex questions and you have a good understanding of the way of working at R&D. Your ability to build relationships and a broad network within the R&D functions are of high importance. It is important that you have long leadership experience and a long experience of working in a management team. You have a technical university degree, and we expect you to be fluent in English.
Application
Your application must include a CV, personal letter as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-05. We use logic and personality tests as well as competency-based interviews in our selection process.
A background check can be conducted for this position.
Please contact manager Daniel Billström, if you have any further questions at daniel.billstrom@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
