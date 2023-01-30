Product Manager
Telenor - Connecting societies to what matter most
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play a meaningful role in the societies we serve. Telenor B2B is a premium full-service provider, aiming to digitize Sweden through a strong access offering, with value generating partnerships and a flexible offering. We want to exceed on our customers' expectations on new and better solutions.
My name Marcus West and now I'm looking for you who wants to work as Product Manager and get a key role in developing Telenor B2B Fixed Network Service offering. This is the job for you with a natural proactive drive who wants to make a difference. It is important that you are passionate about shaping Telenor's future and have an eagerness to work in a cross functional team with high goals and ambitions.
In Telenor we believe in power of together and always explore to capture new opportunities. With our growth mindset, we are never satisfied and constantly challenge ourselves to be better so that we can deliver on our promise of creating amazing experiences for our customers
What you'll do
In your role as Product Manager, you will be responsible for our portfolio of Fixed Network services. You will manage and prioritize the development of the portfolio to secure customer value and competitiveness on the market.
You will be a part of the product management team, we cover all the products/services available for corporate customers, in all segments and channels. The role product manager is versatile, it spans the entire life cycle of a product, from initial idé and "problem to solve", to work with technical and functional demands, implementation, and customer experience to the end of life and termination. To succeed in role, you need determination and an eager willingness to really understand what makes products/services loved by customers
As Fixed Network service Product Manager, you have the ability to innovate with an understanding of how to take ideas forward through strong influence skills, build relationships and evangelize strategy & plan well (verbally and written) to both internal and external stakeholders.
Key responsibilities
* Ownership for the Fixed Network service portfolio, e.g WAN, Internet, Colocation and DDOS, and manage the complete product life cycle.
* Be able to communicate a vision and strategy for your products and services which align to Telenor's Business overall strategy. Manage both short- and long-term roadmap.
* Conduct customer insight work and customer dialogues to understand the customer's needs
* Have knowledge of market trends and competitive analysis in your product area.
* Work closely with the Commercial management team to create and evolve your products and features. Support and guide in procurements within the area.
* Identify and establish contact with partners that can help develop Telenor's communication service offering.
* Be able to create hypothesis services - together with developers define and establish the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) to validate with customers and partners.
* Define product development milestones and KPIs in accordance with the needs of the business and key stakeholders
Who are you
We believe the right personality and mindset together with relevant experience is key to succeed in this role. If we had to envision the ideal candidate, we think you have proficient communication skills, collaborates well in a team environment and are sensitive to customer needs. You have the ability to identify commercial potential in technical development and speak both Swedish and English (Telenor's official language).
This is what you have...
* University education in business and/or technology or equivalent experience
* Experience in Fixed Network Services in the B2B area
* You like to explore and use new technology
* A team player who can engage both colleagues and customer. You are fearless and see opportunities rather than problems.
* Solution-oriented and structured
* Have a business- and sales-oriented view of technology and not the other way around
* Self-driven, passionate to make a difference with results-oriented mindset
* Creative and innovative approach to challenges and problems
* Cooperates and collaborates well with others
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - We believe that flexibility and freedom to choose where and how to execute your work is a driver for performance, engagement and work life balance. We also believe in the power of better together and that the team spirit develops when we meet and interact in person, therefor our offices act as magnets for collaboration, creativity and company spirit
* A generous health and benefit package with for example wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, occupational pension and much more.
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence.
Come join us now
If you would like to know more, please contact recruiting leader Marcus West +46708-33 16 86. Please apply by following the "apply" link in the ad. We do not evaluate CVs sent directly to us on email.
Good to know
* Application deadline: We evaluate candidates continuously so please apply today
