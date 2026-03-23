Product Manager - Growth
Rebtel Networks AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
What will you do?
As the Product Manager for Growth, you'll own how Rebtel acquires and activates users. That means our web presence, onboarding flows, and growth initiatives across channels. But this isn't a "tweak the funnel" role. We need someone who can think bigger: new distribution models, creative go-to-market approaches, and ideas we haven't thought of yet. You'll look at what others are doing, understand why it works, and come up with something better.
Responsibilities and Tasks:
Own the product roadmap for web (our primary marketing surface), onboarding, and conversion
Build funnels that enables acquisition and activation strategies across digital and non-digital channels
Identify high-potential corridors and user segments, and figure out how to reach them
Run experiments and build a culture of learning from data
Work closely with marketing, data, and engineering to turn ideas into measurable results
Understand our users deeply: who they are, where they are, how they discover us, and what makes them stay
Monitor the competitive landscape and bring outside thinking into the team
Requirements:
You are an excellent communicator and collaborator. We work in English, but you will hear many languages in our Stockholm office
3+ years in a growth, product, or commercial role where you had real ownership of outcomes
Strong commercial instinct. You care about revenue and unit economics, not just engagement metrics
Creative and resourceful. You've come up with ideas that others wouldn't have and make them work
Analytical. You can size an opportunity, design an experiment, and interpret the results
Comfortable with ambiguity. This role has a wide scope and you'll need to prioritize ruthlessly
High energy and bias for action. You ship things, learn, and iterate
Experience in consumer apps, marketplace, fintech, or telecom is a plus
It's a plus if you have an understanding of diaspora or immigrant communities and how they discover products
Experience with SEO, paid acquisition, or CRM as part of a broader growth strategy is a plus
A background in consulting, startups, or similarly resource-constrained environments is considered an advantage, but not required
Why Rebtel?
Rebtel has been connecting people across borders for nearly 20 years. We're profitable, growing, and at a turning point. The product team is being rebuilt to drive the next phase of growth, and you'll be part of shaping that from the ground up. This is a small team where your decisions have direct business impact. No layers of process, no committees. If you want ownership and the space to move fast, this is it. Stockholm HQ, global ambition.
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:
Pension Plan
Health Checkups, Influenza shots and Private Medical Insurance
Dental Insurance
Occupational insurance
Wellness allowance (5,000 SEK)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Extra parental pay
30 days annual vacation
Monday breakfasts
Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6578671-1908498". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rebtel Networks AB
(org.nr 556680-3622), https://rebtel.teamtailor.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Rebtel Jobbnummer
9814558