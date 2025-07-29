Product Manager - Dewatering & Mining
2025-07-29
Global Product Manager - Dewatering and Mining
We a looking for a dynamic Product Manager who wants to drive our growth together with a motivated team.
This position is responsible for managing, developing, and driving profitable business growth for the Dewatering and Minig product portfolio. Best-in-class product management methodologies, strategic and commercial thinking are essential skills for this position.
This role manages its products through the whole lifecycle by gathering and prioritizing product and customer requirements, defining the product roadmap, value proposition and working closely with R&D to delivering and introducing winning products to the market in close collaboration with various stakeholders within Xylem in a highly international environment.
Responsibilities:
Development of strategies and roadmaps
Manages the execution of roadmaps, in coordination with other Treatment global product managers, including new product development, value improvements, product introductions and product training.
Assigns and takes ownership of the Product Development process by developing business case regarding the products.
Understands and specifies market requirements, competition as well as market- and technology trends for current and future products.
Collaborate effectively with Vertical Marketing teams to develop regional- and local launch plans that will empower sales (product launches, application areas, product brand thought leadership).
Conduction of product related trainings, launches and customer consultancy
Qualifications
You have several years of experience in a sales, business development or product marketing roles.
An analytical and commercial approach to opportunities and challenge
Experience working in an international environment in a global matrix organization.
Strong interpersonal, teamwork and problem-solving skills in order to effectively work with stakeholders from a variety of skill levels as well as different authority levels.
Flexibility in terms of dealing with changing priorities and dealing with multiple projects simultaneously.
Familiar with product development life cycle management and agile approaches.
Fluent in English both spoken and written
Personal characteristics
Strong analytical skill and commercial mindset
Strategic thinker
Continuous improvement mindset
Adaptive to change
Leadership skills
Strong communication skills
Solution oriented
The experience you bring and will collect during your time at Xylem will be valuable. We encourage you to share best practices as well as being curious to others for input to further evolve individually, your role and the team. The work environment encourages open dialogues and a continuous improvement mindset
Application
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process if we find the right candidate.
If you are interested in this position and would like to know more, please contact Leila Sayyad, Corporate Recruiter, leila.sayyad@xylem.com
.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
