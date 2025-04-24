Product Lead, Retail Acceleration
2025-04-24
We're looking for a Product Lead to join the Retail Acceleration team within Wolt's Consumer group, a team at the forefront of our strategic shift from a restaurant delivery app to the Mall in your Pocket.
This is a growth-focused role, with a mission to identify and unlock the biggest opportunities to scale our retail experience across markets. In this role, you'll define and lead the product strategy across key areas that drive growth: increasing retail conversion, encouraging first-time retail trials, and improving how we onboard and support a broader range of retail selection in the consumer app. Your work will touch everything from designing inspirational content tailored to specific verticals (like high-resolution visuals for fashion and beauty or editorial tech content for electronics) to solving functional product challenges that unlock entirely new categories, such as enabling prescription verification for pharmacy or supporting product variation displays in electronics and beauty.
You'll collaborate closely with design, engineering, analytics, content, and commercial teams to deliver impactful, cross-functional solutions that shape the future of Wolt's consumer experience.
Our humble expectations
You could come to this role from a multitude of different backgrounds, but ideally, you have
Proven experience as a Product Lead / Product Manager, preferably in consumer space - you know what it takes to develop great delightful consumer products
Experience working with complex B2C products
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and have proven ability to influence cross-functional teams
A mixture of data analysis skills, engineering understanding and business savvy with the go-getter attitude of a "could-be start-up CEO"
