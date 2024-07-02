Product Engineer - Upholstery Complete Seat
2024-07-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Seat department 's purpose is to provide the Volvo Cars customer a unique premium seating experience as well as a world leading interior safety system. We deliver to new car projects and to current running production. We lead the development from concept development to industrialization of complete seats into the vehicle, balanced to vehicle needs. Our diverse department consists of approximately 100 people with different competences and backgrounds, located in Gothenburg and Shanghai. We work in close cooperation with our suppliers, internal customers, and several different car projects.
As a Upholstery Product Engineer, you will be part of the Seat Tophat team. The team is responsible to secure the development of components within your area of expertise from concept to industrialization. You will have the privilege to collaborate closely with other high qualified product engineers, design engineers and project leaders. You will work with various attributes and departments within VCC and suppliers to ensure we have correct engineering input. We are looking for a person that know the upholstery automotive industry, that has the right mindset and wants to develop within seating area.
What will you do
• Lead the Upholstery design and development task within a cross-functional team according to time, technology, quality, and costs.
• Together with supplier optimize the Upholstery to fulfil all requirements in order to make the design work as intended.
• Participate in and contribute to cross-functional meetings and UPH COP in order to shared and develop upholsteries.
• Contact with design, purchasing, other R&D members and suppliers to agree of common goals, requirements, time and targets.
• Ensure that the technical documentation (specifications) is available at the right level and at the right time.
What you'll bring
You have a B.Sc degree in Mechanical or Textile engineering or equivalent qualifications. Experience from the automotive industry and product development process along with documented experience from seat upholstery development at OEM or supplier. We also believe you have good computer skills and find it easy to learn new systems as we use a lot of Volvo unique systems. You are Fluent in English both written and verbal. Driver's license (B) would be meritorious.
While comeptence is important, personality and potential are key!
• Structured way of working, and good documentation skills.
• Positive attitude.
• Self-driven, result oriented and flexible
• Ability to lead technical discussions
• Good in planning and cooperation
• Communicative and a great team player.
• You need to be self-motivated and always strive for future development and challenges
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application by no later than 14th of July. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at (cecilia.strom@volvocars.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
