Product Director
2025-02-10
Build a better world (together with us)!
We're a green tech company delivering two innovative platforms: bimobject.com, a marketplace connecting architects and manufacturers, and prodikt.com, a sustainability platform for the construction and property sector. We also create digital models (called BIM objects) and environmental reports (called EPDs) for our platforms. We also use special software to map a product's environmental impact, from materials to final use.
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our clients and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity of being part of a small team while still belonging to a global company with 150 employees. If that is not the perfect mix of agility & stability, we don't know what is. Welcome to a workplace where we believe in inclusion with open and honest conversations, where we always support each other and together quickly adapt and raise our offering to the next level. We love new ideas and perspectives and strongly encourage people with different backgrounds and experiences to apply.
Who are you?
We believe that you are passionate about turning visions into actions. Working as a project leader with a lot of stakeholder management, people interaction, and problem solving comes naturally to you. You thrive in a smaller company where you make an impact every day and are contributing daily to add structure to chaos.
More about your experience
Several years of experience in product development, including product leadership roles, with a proven track record of delivering successful products in SaaS or PaaS ecosystems
The perfect candidate has worked with a product suite that includes multiple products and has experience as a product manager or product leadership role
An exceptional communicator and collaborator, skilled at engaging with diverse stakeholders across varying levels of expertise and information needs.
Strong problem-solving, decision-making, and strategic thinking abilities, capable of thriving in fast-paced and dynamic stakeholder and market environments.
A deep curiosity and ability to quickly learn about the business and customers in depth
Proficiency in agile methodologies, product management tools (e.g., JIRA, Aha!, or Asana), and data analysis tools.
As our new Product Director, you will...
Work directly with our CPO to define, communicate and execute the product strategy.
Lead, mentor and coach Product Managers, fostering their growth, taking ownership of their product areas and improving product outcomes. You understand how to guide teams to keep the broader vision in focus while empowering them to lead in their own areas.
Own and maintain the product roadmap, ensuring it reflects the company's strategic objectives and market needs, clearly communicating the value of product development to stakeholders.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure cross-departmental success and deliver high-quality products on time
Refine and drive the product development process, ensuring consistent progress across initiatives.
Define and monitor key performance metrics to evaluate results, using data-driven insights to optimise development processes, visualise progress, and enhance stakeholder understanding of the value created by product initiatives.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and will follow a hybrid work model. We love to meet at the office but also understand that being able to work hybrid is sometimes a better fit. You will be reporting to the Chief Product Officer, who is located in Malmö.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. We also know there are many skills and backgrounds that will contribute to success in this role. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of us, meaning that we never want to stop experimenting and learning, and we love to see our people grow. We prioritise continuous personal development by investing in our employees. Finally, and maybe most importantly, we want all our employees to have the opportunity to shape their work and have their say in how we drive our company forward. All of it comes down to our core values: Raise it, Do it, Together. Does it match who you are and where you want to work? Then we are excited to hear from you!
We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users and our customers. We value this deeply, and we encourage everyone to come and be a part of changing the way the industry works.
