Job description
Are you passionate about advancing healthcare through innovation and precision? We are seeking a dedicated product development project manager to join a growing MedTech company based in Gothenburg area. You are an experienced professional specializing in the full lifecycle management of a MedTech product. If you have 5 years of hands-on experience driving projects from design through manufacturing and testing, till commercialization, this could be the perfect role for you.
This is a six months consultancy assignment (with possible extension) within Randstad Life Sciences offering a competitive salary, benefits, and a collective agreement.
Apply before June 30th, 2025. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. The start date will be agreed upon jointly.
Responsibilities
Manage end-to-end product development lifecycle for medtech products
Coordinate cross-functional teams to ensure timely delivery and quality
Oversee design, manufacturing, testing, and compliance processes
Maintain documentation and ensure regulatory standards are met
Communicate effectively with stakeholders and vendors
Qualifications
5 years' experience managing MedTech product development from concept to commercialization.
Strong understanding of design, manufacturing, and testing processes in MedTech.
Excellent project management and organizational skills.
Detail-oriented with a focus on quality and compliance.
Ability to work collaboratively across teams.
Master or Bachelor in biomedical engineering, electronics or physics.
