Product Development Manager
Sandvik AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with overseeing the strategic implementation of digital initiatives and adoption of emerging technologies? At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for a Product Development Manager to join us - someone who wants to collaborate with various departments to identify opportunities for digitalization, streamline processes and enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
About your job
In this position, you develop and implement a comprehensive digital transformation strategy aligned with organizational goals and objectives. By staying ahead of industry trends and emerging technologies, you evaluate existing workflows and systems to identify areas for improvement and optimization through digital solutions across departments, processes and systems.
Also included in your job is to:
Lead cross-functional teams to drive digital initiatives from concept to execution, ensuring timely delivery and quality outcomes.
Provide guidance and support to stakeholders on best practices for digital tools and technologies.
Collaborate with business and other IT relevant teams to ensure seamless integration and scalability of digital solutions.
Monitoring and measuring the impact of digital initiatives, providing regular progress reports to senior management.
Act as a change agent, driving organizational change management efforts to ensure successful adoption of digital initiatives.
The location for this position is in Stockholm or Sandviken and we apply a hybrid work-set up, allowing you to combine office work with remote work. Regular travel to Sandviken is required if you're stationed in Stockholm.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with proven experience in leading digital transformation initiatives within large organizations. With your project management skills, you're able to manage complex, cross-functional projects and you have a profound understanding of processes, workflows and technologies associated with group functions. Additionally, you have a deep understanding of digital technologies, including cloud computing, data analytics, AI/ML, and IoT, along with experience in change management methodologies and practices. Your experience is backed by a bachelor's degree in information technology, computer science, engineering or a related field. Working in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
Being a natural leader, you motivate and lead your team towards the common purpose of optimized and successful development through agile ways of working. You have excellent communication- and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and engage stakeholders at all levels. As a strategic thinker with a result-driven mindset, you can align digital initiatives with organizational objectives, and you focus on delivering measurable business value through digital solutions. Your strong analytical and problem-solving skills, combined with a keen attention to detail, enable you to drive successful outcomes effectively.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Thomas Bergman, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 616 65 27
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than 19 August, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0068491.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
8821115