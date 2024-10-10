Product Development Engineer - Wear Protection
2024-10-10
At Wear Protection, part of Screening Solutions division within Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, we're now looking for a Product Development Engineer to strengthen our global Competence Center - supporting our business and customers worldwide. We specialize in protecting equipment and structures against wear in mineral processing. Our expertise in utilizing a wide range of wear materials enables us to deliver tailored wear-resistant solutions that optimize customers' production performance.
Welcome to be part of our exciting Sandvik world!
Your mission
In this position, you manage and participate in cross-functional development projects, all the way from idea to product launch. Your main focus is to invent or identify technical concepts, convert those concepts into products, and validate the products either in lab environment or by trials at customer site. You collaborate with other functions, such as Sourcing, Manufacturing, and Product Support, both in the context of development projects, and as part of daily engineering tasks.
Wear Protection often faces complex challenges related to extreme operating conditions and you play a key role in developing wear-resistant solutions that add true value to our customers. This requires a good understanding of the features of different wear materials, and how they fit into different customer applications. It's also crucial to also understand our manufacturing processes, to make smart and cost-efficient design choices.
For this job you're based in Svedala, Sweden. However, we offer you a hybrid working location where you have the opportunity to work from home or other location a couple of days a week. Travelling to visit factories and customers worldwide is included in your job to some extent.
About you
We're looking for someone with a master's or bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, or a related field. You have a solid understanding of the R&D process, generic engineering principles and the manufacturing processes we use, which include rubber compression molding, polyurethane open cast molding, metal casting, machining, and steel fabrication. Demonstrated proficiency in CAD, preferably SolidWorks, and knowledge of engineering simulation software like Magmasoft, as well as Teamcenter PLM, are considered a plus. A strong knowledge in metal casting process will capture our attention. As our Competence Center is based in Sweden and we operate globally, you need good communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing, while knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
To be successful in this role we believe you need an open and collaborative mindset, a curiosity and willingness to learn new things, a strong commitment, and a hands-on attitude. Combine this with a solid technical foundation, a self-driven nature, and a passion for innovation, and you're our ideal candidate for this position.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Peter Ahlberg, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 640 25 53.
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process in this recruitment - we review applications continuously and candidates may be selected before the last application date. Please send us your application as soon as possible and no later than October 25, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0072055.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023 , sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. Så ansöker du
