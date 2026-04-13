Product Developer to ArgusEye // Linköping
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2026-04-13
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We're looking for a Product Developer to join our forward-thinking, dynamic team and support the development of game-changing sensor systems for the biopharmaceutical industry. Do you want to be part of a growing company of 15 that's shaping new possibilities in the field? Come join us at ArgusEye and be part of our journey!
About the role: In this role, you'll design and develop advanced hardware devices that seamlessly integrate with our sensor chips, driving real impact in biopharma applications. From early idea generation to testing prototypes and final delivery, you'll take a leading role in planning, driving, and coordinating our hardware development projects.
As part of our development team, you'll work across the entire product development process with a clear focus on project execution - setting direction, ensuring progress, and aligning stakeholders along the way. Your ability to combine hands-on engineering with strong project management skills will be key in bringing ideas to life and delivering reliable, high-performing products.
What you'll do:
Lead and drive hardware development projects from idea to finished product
Solve engineering challenges and develop innovative solutions
Design hardware using CAD tools
Coordinate work with multidisciplinary teams and subcontractors
Build prototypes, conduct tests, verify and validate designs
Take an active role in shaping and improving how we run and manage hardware development projects
We're looking for someone who..
• .is driven by the opportunity to contribute to a life-critical industry through the development of advanced hardware solutions. With experience spanning the full development cycle, you're used to taking ideas from concept to reality - planning, driving, and ensuring progress along the way.
You bring a structured approach to development, where you naturally create clarity, keep momentum, and align people around a common goal to deliver high-quality results.
About you:
A Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Design, Physics, or a related field
3+ years of experience in product development
Proven ability to drive projects from A to Z, preferably in a regulated industry (biopharma, medtech, automotive or similar)
Skilled in CAD software (e.g., SolidWorks, Space Claim, or AutoCAD).
A strong communicator who can collaborate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Knowledge of optics, electronics, fluid mechanics, and simulation tools (e.g., COMSOL, ANSYS, Zemax) and quality systems like ISO 9001 or ISO 13485 is a bonus
Why join us?
Be part of a supportive, dynamic team where your contributions are valued
Grow your career in an innovative, fast-paced industry
Learn from our customers and attend industry and R&D conferences to grow professionally
Enjoy the freedom to take ownership of your work, supported by a flexible and relaxed environment that values responsibility
Experience a family-like atmosphere filled with collaboration, curiosity, and team activities like music quizzes, bowling and Friday fika
About ArgusEye: ArgusEye is on a mission to revolutionize biopharmaceutical production. Today, developing life-saving medicines is often a slow, complex, and expensive process, putting vital treatments out of reach for many. By providing advanced sensor systems for real-time monitoring and control of bioprocesses, we aim to change that.
Our technology, built on 40+ years of research at Linköping University, combines nanoplasmonic sensing with fiber optics to deliver real-time data, speeding up medicine development, improving efficiency, and cutting costs. With partnerships among leading pharmaceutical companies and growing demand, we're scaling to make a bigger impact.
At ArgusEye, you'll be part of a close-knit team where your ideas and contributions are truly valued. Together, we're making cutting-edge technology accessible to improve lives worldwide.
START: According to agreement LOCATION: Linköping JOB HOURS: Full-time CONTACT: Senior Recruiter Mikaela Ehk, mikaela.ehk@oddwork.se
(contact for questions regarding the position, not applications) LAST APPLICATION DATE: Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7551902-1942015". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oddwork Sweden AB
(org.nr 556847-9892), https://jobb.oddwork.se
Linköping Travel Center (visa karta
)
582 22 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Oddwork Jobbnummer
9850116