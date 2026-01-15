Product Developer
Do you want to develop sustainable products for the future - and at the same time make a real difference? At Lantmännen Biorefineries, you'll be part of a team that combines innovation, technology, and responsibility to create biobased solutions and food ingredients for tomorrow. We offer you the opportunity to work in a future-oriented industry where your ideas can become reality and contribute to both health and sustainability. Our products are developed and produced at Biorefineries' three different production facilities using legumes as well as wheat and oats as raw materials. In this role, you will work on developing our products in for various customers' food applications.
This is what you will do
As a Product Developer at Lantmännen Biorefineries, you will work in a cross-functional innovation and development team focused on creating new products from legumes and grains. The role involves close collaboration with our process team as well as production, marketing, and sales. You will primarily lead product development projects to develop new products based on legumes, but also wheat and oats. The role also includes supporting and acting as an expert for our application team. You will maintain close dialogue with both internal and external stakeholders - such as production, quality, marketing, and customers - to ensure our ingredients meet market requirements. Your work will be both hands-on in our laboratories and strategic through project management and innovation. You will be part of our Innovation & Product Development team and report to the Product Development and Application Manager. The position is based in either Lidköping or Kimstad, depending on your profile and preference.
This is what you need to succeed
You have:
- A university degree in food science or equivalent
- Work experience from food ingredients, preferably FMCG or B2B operations
- Experience in R&D project management, where you have independently led projects from start to finish
- Experience collaborating with process development and manufacturing
- Experience in customer interaction
- Experience working with project management systems
- Strong analytical skill and experience in interpretation of experimental data
- Strong communication skills in English, both spoken and written
It is also meriting if you have:
- Strong communication skills in a Nordic language, both spoken and written
- Experience with plant-based proteins, fibers, and starch is an advantage.
You are:
- Curious, creative, and enjoy exploring new solutions
- Structured and methodical with the ability to drive projects forward
- A relationship builder who easily connects with customers and colleagues
- Independent and responsible in your work style
- Flexible and able to switch between different tasks with ease
You share our values - Openness, Holistic view, Drive - and our promise of taking responsibility from Field to Fork.
What we offer you.
Lantmännen is a large international group with a uniquely broad scope across our operations. This allows us to offer diverse development opportunities for both specialists and generalists across different companies and industries in more than 20 countries.
With business in mind and people at heart, we actively aim for a culture where our employees can grow, contribute, and feel truly engaged. We believe in internal mobility as a natural part of development and encourage our people to take the next step within the organization.
Together, we drive business value, build sustainable solutions, and create a workplace where people are at the center.
Sounds interesting?
We hope so! You apply for the position online, preferably as soon as possible but no later than 8/2. In your application, you have the opportunity to add your CV or LinkedIn profile. For a more objective and inclusive recruitment process, we do not accept personal letters but instead ask you to answer selection questions relevant to the position. The recruitment process includes both psychometric tests and competency-based interviews, with the aim of promoting a fair evaluation for all candidates. At Lantmännen, it is important that everyone has equal opportunities for employment and development within the group. As a final candidate, a background check will be conducted through our our external supplier. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are warmly welcome to contact Talent Acquisition Specialist, Julia Labbart at julia.labbart@lantmannen.com
. We look forward to receiving your application!
Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 17,000 Swedish farmers, we have 12,000 employees, operations in over 20 countries and an annual turnover of SEK 70 billion. With grain at the heart of our operations, we refine arable land resources to make farming thrive. Some of our best-known food brands are AXA, Kungsörnen, Scan, GoGreen, FINN CRISP, Schulstad and Vaasan. Our company is founded on the knowledge and values acquired through generations of farmers. By engaging in research, development and operations throughout the value chain, we take responsibility from field to fork.
Lantmännen Biorefineries is the only large scale producer and supplier of grain-based fuel ethanol in Sweden and is owned by Lantmännen. The company offers attractive, profitable and sustainable protein, ethanol and carbon dioxide products that are produced in a responsible way. The plants are located in Norrköping and Lidköping. Biorefineries has approximately 300 co-workers and an annual turnover of almost SEK 4,5 billion.
