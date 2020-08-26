Product Designer - Quinyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Quinyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2020-08-26Quinyx is a cloud-based, mobile-first WFM software that rocket fuels the workforce in service industries to make people and businesses grow. Quinyx helps more than 800 customers to optimize schedules with AI forecasting, make time reporting more efficient, reduce costs, stay compliant and engage with employees.We build software that enables teams in all kinds of industries working better, with more flexibility and better optimisation. We develop two main interfaces:a portal for managers across different industries (hospitality, healthcare, retail, logistics, etc.) to build the planning of their employees, manage their work agreements and salary information.and a mobile app for employees to check their schedule, apply for shifts and holidays and punch their time in the workplace.We are aiming to create a better life for millions of people by improving their work lives. We want to see happy employees, happy customers, and happy businesses.Working with Quinyx, you will be joining an innovative and growing company. You will have an opportunity to make a real difference and help businesses around the world save time, reduce costs and enjoy work with our mobile-first, cloud-based WFM software. Are you ready to begin an awesome journey and make magic happen with us?About the roleAs a Product Designer at Quinyx, you will have a lot of freedom and responsibility, as well as a unique opportunity to influence the product's direction and development. You will join the design team of 5 people and help together to build a better product. On a daily basis, designers at Quinyx help Product Owners in defining the scope of our different functionalities, conduct user research, participate in requirements until the functionality is clearly defined, and produce visual files to document that process until implementation.What you'll be doingContribute to building a clear and inspirational long-term design strategy that will make users love the product, and coworkers proud of what we build.Ensure a consistent, functional and attractive UX/UI across all parts of our product (2 web portals, 1 mobile app).Continue refining our market-leading user experience, and stay up-to-date with the latest design tools and best practices.Evolve the Quinyx brand, including typography, colour schemes, iconography, copy and illustrations.Process ideas from wireframe stage into a pixel-perfect execution, including prototypes and animation.Contribute to improving processes and sharing skills/knowledge within the design team.Collect input and feedback from customers and colleagues, organise it, and turn it into insights for better design decisions.Coordinate workshops and user testing with our customers and internally with our development teams.What you'll bring to the teamExperience working in design, with a focus on user research.Focus on the bigger picture and work hands-on with design tasks at the same time.Comfortable in taking responsibility for and driving your own initiatives.A willingness to engage directly with customers, colleagues and other stakeholders in the design process.A strong portfolio with some great work and excellent presentation skills.Excellent English, both spoken and written.The WOW-factorExperience in B2B SaaS applications, and agile environment.Experience within Workforce Management software.Knowledge of HTML/CSS/JavaScript is a plus.Life at QuinyxWe are an innovative, agile and continuously growing modern tech company. We value passion, creativity, quality and simplicity. As a member of the Quinyx family, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself and enjoy work. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas and have full ownership of your area.Along with continuous learning, you will have the chance to work and interact with innovative people from all over the world, who all come together to create the best possible work environment.We have fun together whether it is during workshops, going for a run with a colleague or spending time together during annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, after-work socials. We have fun together whether it is during workshops, going for a run with a colleague or spending time together during annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, after-work socials. We have built a family atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to share knowledge and support one another!We will provide you with the training and tools needed for the role, company laptop and mobile, flexible working hours, enhanced vacation allowance, gym membership contribution, virtual yoga classes - among other great benefits, and last but not least, you will have the chance to participate in our well-known ping-pong tournament!