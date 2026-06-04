Product Designer
Nextory AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nextory AB i Stockholm
You know that bit where every company says they're "changing the world"? Yeah, it can feel a little forced. But we like to think our story actually has some realness to it.
Our story begins with Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, who came to Sweden from Syria as kids and discovered that books could be a bridge - helping them learn the language, understand the culture, and explore new worlds.
A thought emerged, what if everyone could have that? And just like that, Nextory was born - your all-access pass to read, listen, and discover new perspectives without limits.
And now, we're on a quest to find a Product Designer.
Let us tell you about the role 📖 As a Product Designer at Nextory, you will own the end-to-end design process, from discovery and validation to polished user experiences and visual execution. Working closely with Product Managers, Engineers, Analysts, and other stakeholders, you will help shape the future of our digital products through a combination of user insight, business understanding, and design excellence.
Furthermore, you will
Design intuitive end-to-end experiences that optimize customer journeys
Craft high-quality UX and UI that balance customer needs, business goals, and brand experience.
Create high-quality visual designs that elevate the customer experience beyond functionality while strengthening the Nextory brand.
Drive the adoption of AI-powered and agentic workflows while leveraging data and experimentation to inform design decisions.
Your story so far 👀 We believe you thrive in environments where you can combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution and enjoy taking ownership of the entire design process. You enjoy working closely with cross-functional teams and are comfortable balancing user needs, business objectives, and technical constraints.
We also believe that you have:
Several years of experience as a Product Designer, UX/UI Designer, or similar role within a product-led technology company.
Proven ability to own the full design process, from discovery to delivery.
Proficiency in Figma, data-informed design, and using qualitative and quantitative insights to drive decisions.
Experience working with AI-powered tools and agentic ways of working.
The Nextory way of working 🏠 At Nextory, we believe a strong and inclusive culture is key to our success and that culture flourishes when we meet and collaborate in person as much as possible. That's why we spend the majority of the working time at our beautiful office!
We are based in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Paris and Bangalore. Our hybrid work policy includes four days in the office and Wednesdays as a work-from-home day.
Your next story starts here 💫 We look forward to your application 💫. Applications are reviewed continuously and if you have any questions about the role, please contact erika.thorslund@nextory.com
Please note that we do not offer relocation and that a six-month probationary period applies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7851664-2035917". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nextory AB
(org.nr 556708-4149), https://career.nextory.com
Norrtullsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
113 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nextory Jobbnummer
9947697