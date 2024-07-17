Product Designer
2024-07-17
Since 2018, Voi has been on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in 100 cities with over 250 MILLION rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we have no intention of stopping now! To continue our growth and ensure that the Voi design continues to stand out from other brands in the category we are now looking for a Product Designer. Are you ready for the voyage of a lifetime?
YOUR MISSION AT VOI:
As a Product Designer at Voi, you'll play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of our operations team. You will championthe voice of our internal users throughout the product development process, ensuring that every design decision aligns with our core values of user-centricity and innovation. Your focus will be on designing intuitive and effective tools that empower our local operational teams to optimise urban mobility solutions and improve their workflow. As a Product Designer at Voi you will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including engineering, product management, and marketing, to bring products from ideation to reality. To put it into specifics you will:
Identify and prioritize user pain points, consistently striving to deliver meaningful solutions that enhance the overall user experience.
Conduct in-depth user research, leveraging both qualitative and quantitative data sources to gain a deep understanding of user needs and behaviors.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends, design standards, and tools relevant to the mobility sector.
Proactively contribute to our evolving design system, ensuring consistency and scalability across Voi's product ecosystem.
Design and prototype user interfaces using low-fidelity and high-fidelity tools, ensuring that designs are visually appealing and intuitive.
Facilitate user testing workshops, gathering valuable feedback to refine designs and improve the user experience.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK:
We are looking for a Product Designer that brings experience and understanding of the fundamentalsin product- and user-centered design and iseager to continue their growth at Voi.In addition to having strong communication and presentation skills, effectively conveying your design ideas to stakeholders, we believe the right person has:
Expertise in Figma and other tools we use to bring our designs to life.
Familiarity with design systems and the ability to contribute to their development.
Experience conducting qualitative user research activities, including user interviews, usability testing, and surveys.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, enabling you to identify and address user needs effectively.
The ability to zoom in and out, effortlessly navigating from the intricacies of design details to the broader product strategy.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal.
WHY VOI?Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europes #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class organisation and a scalable data platform
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution
