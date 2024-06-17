Product Designer
2024-06-17
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately three million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter" .Product Designer As a Product Designer, you will take on significant ownership of design projects and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to translate user needs into intuitive and visually appealing product experiences. Your contributions will directly impact the user experience and overall success of our digital products. You will be part of a dynamic team of 6, including the Head of Design, where the majority of the team is based in Gothenburg.
If you are passionate about product design and eager to make a meaningful impact, we would love to hear from you. Apply today and help us shape the future of digital design at Benify.
In this role, you will also:
Lead the end-to-end design process, from concept to execution, for multiple product features or projects.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather feedback and iterate on designs.
Advocate for design best practices and contribute to establishing design systems and guidelines.
PersonalAttributes We are seeking a driven and detail-oriented individual who thrives in an autonomous role. As a problem solver at heart, you will excel in tackling challenges head-on. Adaptability is crucial, as our projects and company are constantly evolving. Strong communication skills are essential, as collaboration and clear dialogue are key to our success. You should also be able to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously, along with a strong attention to detail and a keen eye for aesthetics. If you embody these qualities, you will be a perfect fit for our dynamic team.
Requirements:
You have experience in product design or related field.
Proven track record of designing successful digital products or features.
Deep understanding of interaction design, information architecture, and usability principles.
Proficiency in software such as Figma and Jira.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to think strategically about product design.
It's an extra if you also have...
Strong attention to detail and a keen eye for aesthetics.
Passion for creating user-centered designs that are both functional and visually compelling.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Generous wellness allowance or health budget
30 days vacation
Pension
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Annual conference and a variety of social events and activities at our offices
Workation - possibility to work abroad within EU .
If you want to know more about what it's like to work at Benify, please check out our careers page here.
Practical InformationStart: The search for the perfect fit starts now!Extent: Full-time, 100%Location: Malmö, Gothenburg, Stockholm, London
We encourage you to apply by submitting your CV and/or LinkedIn profile using the application form below. Constant application screening implies our search may end before the last application date, so hurry!
