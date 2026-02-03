Product Design Engineer for long-term assignment
Technically advanced and sustainable solutions are developed here, with a strong focus on quality, efficiency, and long-term value. Through innovative product development and smart use of digital technology, solutions are created that contribute to a more sustainable future.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Product Design Engineer at our client, you will become part of a dynamic engineering team working on exciting projects for customers worldwide.
You are offered
You will work in an environment where you can develop both professionally and personally, while deepening your technical knowledge of the product portfolio. Initially, the work is on-site, but in the long term there is the possibility of up to two days of remote work per week.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Responsibilities:
• Work with order-based design, including CAD work (Creo) for layout and detail drawings, as well as preparation of material specifications in the ERP system (ERP-LN)
• Lead technical projects, evaluate customer specifications, and prepare and lead design studies for delivery projects to customers around the world
• Perform mechanical calculations to verify, for example, wind and seismic loads
• Ensure quality by reviewing designs created by colleagues
• Support the sales organization by identifying technical solutions and preparing tender and quotation documentation
• Contribute to the development of the department's working methods and tools
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Someone who:
• Has a technical education in electrical or mechanical engineering
• Has experience in design engineering, preferably within mechanical design or similar products
• Has experience working with 3D CAD tools
• Has fluent English skills, both spoken and written
It is considered a merit if you have:
• Knowledge of Creo
• Experience with ERP systems, particularly ERP-LN
• Experience and/or interest in master data or documentation
• Experience from a manufacturing industry, especially design and development of products for various environments
• Knowledge of Swedish
To succeed in this role, you have the following personal qualities:
We are looking for someone who is helpful and responsible, with a goal-oriented approach and a strong sense of order and structure. You are intellectually curious and enjoy developing new solutions while continuously deepening your expertise.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
