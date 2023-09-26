Product Design Developer
2023-09-26
Company Description
Do you want to be a part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.
Are you interested in leading product development, change, and improvements keeping the consumer and the business in focus? Right now, we are looking for a new Product Design Developer to join the Range Area Bathroom & Water.
Job Description
As a Product Design Developer, you lead the Product Design Development engaging the full capabilities of the value chain to deliver democratic design products with unique IKEA identity and commerciality to create a better everyday life for the many people. Together with a multifunctional team of specialists, you will secure that our products fulfil all the five dimensions of Democratic Design (form, function, sustainability, low price, and quality). Together, you will co-create the final home furnishing product, through a customer centric approach, by engaging the full capabilities of the value chain to deliver products with unique IKEA identity.
As a Product Design Developer, you will:
Lead product development projects with both vision and action
Transform the knowledge of life at home to insights on product level
When applicable, utilize existing platforms, shared solutions, standard colors and materials to design for the lowest price possible
Identify and enable stories of the product design development to be used in communication
Contribute to creating a high performing project team built on trust
Take part in creating the Range and Portfolio plan
You will work in close collaboration with other project teams within the range area as well as across other range areas and supply functions and thus, overall interact with colleagues throughout the whole IKEA value chain and suppliers. This role may require traveling.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have both curiosity and insights into the needs and dreams of consumers and their life at home and know how to lead design processes with an entrepreneurial approach. You get motivated by finding new ways of working and you love to work with future trends, needs, colors, materials etc. You are energetic, driven and determined, and enjoy working closely with people, at a fast pace.
We expect you to have a university degree in a design discipline or product development or equivalent knowledge. You also have several years of experience in working with product design development and range building and you are an expert in market, current trends / movements, life at home and customer needs. We also see that you have an extensive knowledge of home furnishing, color, material, product, construction, production, people, trends, and insights.
You lead through people with the IKEA values at heart and build strong working relationships while co-creating and collaborating with colleagues across the organization. You are able to work with conceptual ideas, and turn these into final solutions, leading the content of the project from start to end, and bringing different functions together. You have great communication skills. As you are going to work in an international context, you are fluent in English, both verbal and in written.
Additional information
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Please note that it is required to be located physically in Sweden and working the majority of the week at the office in Älmhult. Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg three times a day.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact recruiting manager Claire Catlow at claire.catlow@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact People and Culture Recruiter zuzana.vackova1@inter.ikea.com
Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English. The last day to send in your application is 8th October 2023.
Last day to apply: 2023-10-08
