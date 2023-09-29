Product/Area Sales Manager
2023-09-29
You will be a part of the HVDC Service, in Ludvika. The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit electrical power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems as well as to interconnect ac networks asynchronously to achieve optimized operation.
For our Marketing, Sales and Product Management team, understanding the full potential of our technology and the trends in our markets is highly rewarding. In addition, helping customers all over the world improve efficiency, save resources and reduce emissions gives our work a powerful sense of purpose.
Your Responsibilities
Defining and implementing effective Marketing & Sales initiatives in alignment with global strategy.
Managing the HVDC Service marketing and sales action plans, with focus on new complex product solution to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction.
Establishing marketing and sales targets and ensuring their achievement through regular oversight and the definition and implementation of improvement plans as needed.
Overseeing market and competitor analysis and market segment definition activities, ensuring the market is monitored by developing and maintaining efficient marketing tools and metrics.
Establishing strong customer relationships, gathering and utilizing feedback to continuously improve and maintain positive customer experience throughout the sales process, including post-sale.
Conducting contract risk assessments and working closely with relevant parties to mitigate risk.
Identifying new business opportunities with current and prospective customers as well as a clear strategy to convert them.
Guiding, motivating, coaching and developing the skills, knowledge and competencies of the Marketing & Sales team.
Your background
You hold a university Electrical engineering degree or similar.
More than 5 years of experience in sales and sales management.
Experience in marketing, business development, account management and cross-selling across systems, solutions, products and service categories.
Your ability to work independently as well as in a team that collaborating with others.
Exceptional communication and negotiation skills, customer-focused mindset and a professional, "can-do" attitude.
You are driven and outgoing as a person.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Jonny Gustavsson, +46 107-38 71 14, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86, Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
